An Intentional Safety Caused A Brutal Bad Beat At The End Of TCU-Texas

A major college football upset occurred on Saturday afternoon. The TCU Horned Frogs, which entered as 10.5-point underdogs, went to Austin and knocked off the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns, 33-31. It moved TCU to 7-2 against Texas since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12, and was the second week in a row that a major upset occurred in the conference, as Kansas State took down Oklahoma last Saturday.

It also featured a moment that, had I wagered on the under, I would have been driven to pulling my hair out. The total closed at 62, but plenty of bettors were able to get it at anything from 60 to 63. Here is how that went for those who got it at, say, 62.5 or 63:

TCU opted to take the reasonable approach to a fourth down with barely any time left, instructing quarterback Max Duggan to just run backwards and milk the clock. For under bettors, this had to feel like a slow-motion car crash, as it was evident that Duggan was going to take as much time as he possibly could and just run out of the back of the end zone. With the ball starting on the 15, that meant he was going to scamper 22 yards behind the line of scrimmage and see to it that the over hit.

For those who were able to get the total at 62.5 or 63, this was a catastrophic sequence of events. Lo and behold, Duggan makes his way out of the end zone and runs out the clock in one of the more agonizing ways possible.

