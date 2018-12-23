Baker Mayfield Stared Down Hue Jackson After The Game-Clinching Pass Against The Bengals

12.23.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns moved to 7-7-1 with a 26-18 win over their in-state rivals on Sunday, toppling the Bengals in a comprehensive win that was far more lopsided than the final score indicated.

Cincinnati found themselves within one possession of the Browns thanks to a blocked punt deep in Cleveland territory that led to a Bengals touchdown and two-point conversion, but with no timeouts, they needed to force a three-and-out to have a chance at a game-tying drive.

However, Baker Mayfield and the Browns had different ideas as just before the two-minute warning, Mayfield connected with David Njoku on 2nd and 4 over the middle. Njoku broke loose and nearly took it to the house, being brought down at the two — which was a very big deal in Vegas.

