As the COVID-19 cases in the Ravens’ organization pile up, including for MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL has rescheduled both of their next two matchups.

The Steelers game that was initially scheduled for the night of Thanksgiving has been moved to Tuesday night, while the subsequent Thursday night game against Dallas, which was regularly scheduled as a Thursday Night Football bout, will become a double-header next Monday night alongside ESPN’s usual broadcast.

The decisions “were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health” of all personnel involved, the league said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Baltimore has been under intense scrutiny during its outbreak because the team’s strength and conditioning coach has routinely shirked mask and social distancing requirements, according to multiple reports. In addition to Jackson, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who considered sitting out the year due to having asthma, tested positive in recent days. And on Jackson specifically, he will be unable to play against Pittsburgh despite the game being pushed due to when his positive test came.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's positive test came in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing. He still won't play Tuesday night against the #Steelers, but based on the timeline, it's possible he could be cleared in time for the rescheduled Dec. 7 game against the #Cowboys. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

Recent reports suggest at least 12 Ravens players have tested positive for the virus in addition the coach in question, who some have indicated was symptomatic and still present in the team facility.