Philly Bar Owner Goes All-In And Rips LeSean McCoy On Facebook For That 20 Cent Tip

Well, well, well, the LeSean McCoy tip-shaming story just got cranked up a few hundred degrees. The owner of PYT, the bar where McCoy allegedly left a 20 cent tip, went all-in on the Eagles running back, saying he was verbally abusive to the staff and made nasty statements about women.
I’m not a lawyer and I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night but man, this borders on libel. Hope you have a good lawyer Mr. Owner.
A MESSAGE FROM THE OWNER:
I would like to address the LeSean McCoy tipping situation and our role in it.
For starters, I take total and complete responsibility for sharing this receipt. It was not our server’s decision, it was mine. I am to blame.
I decided to take action after some serious thought. And while I’d like to apologize to Mr McCoy, I cannot in good conscience do so. I stand by my actions one hundred percent.
Mr McCoy and his three companions came into my place on Monday afternoon, and immediately the whole staff was excited. Mr McCoy is a skilled athlete and is one of our beloved Philadelphia Eagles. A true Philly legend and a sports hero. Understandably my staff was really pumped, especially on the heels of they terrific win the day before. (Go Eagles!).
Mr McCoy and his friend sat inside at a booth next to my management and next to me. They were given excellent service. Impeccable service. If anything, our server was a little nervous as was our food runner, because they are big, big fans.
He and his group, from the moment they sat down, were verbally abusive to our staff in the most insulting ways. The derogatory statements about women and their sheer contempt for the staff serving them wasn’t the end, however. After Mr McCoy and his group left I looked over and saw their server, my friend, with his head bowed down and with a very confused look on his face. I took the receipt out of his hand and I couldn’t believe that anyone could be so callous. Mr McCoy had left a .03% tip for our staff. Our staff that was beyond excited to see him walk into our burger joint and was excited to serve him. That’s twenty cents on a tab of over $60. Twenty cents that our server has to split with the food runner and the bartender. Two dimes from an insulting multimillionaire.
I bet Mr McCoy is usually an awesome dude. And everyone has their bad days. But I’m from Philly and have had the pleasure of meeting many of our bad ass sports heroes. Ron Jaworski I met as a kid and I love. Iverson I loved. Mike Schmidt! You name ’em. I love all of our athletes past and present. Hometown heroes who treat those below them with some respect. And maybe Mr McCoy was having a “bad day” after his big victory all that, but the reports of him receiving “bad service” is a complete slanderous lie, and my crew here is better than that and deserves better than that.
At the end of the day, I did what I felt my heart told me to do. And I don’t want anything from Mr McCoy, but…maybe an apology to his server who gave him excellent service would be cool.
Again, I am the owner and I take full responsibility for my actions. Eagles fans, I feel ya. Id be pissed too. But a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do and stick up for his friends.
Hate mail should be directed to tommy@pytburger.com. I will respond to you right after I catch up on this mornings hate mail.
So you got treated poorly by an athlete, got a crappy tip. Boo hoo man. Not like we all haven’t received crappy service at a restaurant before or anything. Move on man. This was the very definition of bad business. You got blasted on Facebook and you got annihilated on YELP. You’re gonna lose money in the long run because you felt slighted by a millionaire.
Dummy.
*UPDATE: McCoy’s teammate Evan Mathis weighed-in on the Facebook post. Dude is hilarious.
This place is notorious for bad service, guys. For a good time, you should really check out the comments left on the receipt photo:
I dunno, I had never even heard of this place until this happened and now PYT is national news. You can’t buy that kind of exposure even if it is (mostly) bad.
I love it that he goes by “Tommy.” That speaks VOLUMES, if you ask me.
Full name Tommy Up (he really, truly goes by this) if you want to crank that volume to 11.
i go by tommy. nobody asked you.
Detroit actually, but close.
@Andy Isaac The fact that the story is anything other than some variation of “Why the f*** did LeSean McCoy leave a 20 cent tip?” is ridiculous. The owner provided an honest and lucid response to the whole situation, and what he said is not wrong. The poor millionaire isn’t the victim here.
@foremania “Honest and lucid?” He accused him of being insulting and derogatory, yet gave no examples of any of his behavior. Just because LeSean’s got money doesn’t mean he’s obligated to give it to an incompetent waiter.
The owner, who I might add calls himself Tommy Up, tried to tweet-shame a celebrity to build publicity for his own restaurant, which he believes is going to be franchised and expanded. In reality, both Shady and this restaurant are in the wrong. But as a resident of Philadelphia, I don’t really care about what happens to some bald dude and his burger stand. Shady could go around punching orphans for all I care, as long as he keep breaks 3-5 tackles per run then he sure seems like a great guy.
@foremania: I don’t know who these football people are, don’t know if the team is any good, and despite being an hour north of Philly I don’t give a shit about the Eagles, Cowboys, Raiders, or whatever football team is the one kids all wear hats for now.. Except the Browns. They’re named after the colour of poop! Are they even still a team?
Anyways, the biggest loser isn’t just this restaurant (which is in Philly, a city I don’t go unless i’m utterly forced into it, NYC>Phl), but the entire food industry. Why? Because they’re starting to prove to people like me that its staffed and run by douchebags who are quick to post poor tippers’ onto the Internet for “ridicule,” which is a mighty good way to ensure I don’t go out and eat and certainly don’t tip extra. If the waiters of the world are this fucking catty about stupid crap, then I have no interest in possibly becoming the target of their ire.
I’ll just stay home and eat my wife’s cooking; it’ll be cheaper and I probably don’t have to worry about being publically shamed because I didn’t tip above 15% for average service.
I love Evan Mathis so much.
He accused of some pretty nasty stuff. I hope his ass gets sued. So sick of shit like this.
PYT is a terrible fucking restaurant, but the owner’s response was calm and very clear. I do not doubt that some millionaire athletes acted like asshole. Fuck them. And fuck the legion of “fans” that come out of the woodworks any time someone points out what a piece of shit some celebrity is. Oh no, here come 10,000 uneducated idiots on Twitter. You think McCoy is going to read through the comments and give you dummies tickets to a suite or something?
When some millionaire pisses on the little guy, you back the little guy.
+1 and thank you, I was beginning to think I was taking crazy pills.
the “little guy” here is one of the most profitable businesses in Philadelphia
Also, remember that last sentence next time a labor dispute comes up and you wanna take the side of the owners over the “greedy” players.
LeSean McCoy was a grade triple A @sshole. I am totally down with what the owner did putting this privileged, pamper athlete on blast for being a cheapskate.
How do you know that he was an grade triple A asshole? I’m going to go off the hundreds of Facebook comments and even an personal writer’s experience that states the restaurant is shitty, their service is shitty and they’re the worst. if that’s the case then they don’t deserve an tip at all. No one is obligated to leave an tip for shitty service even if that person is an millionaire.
It’s everyone’s business because the football player chooses to make his money from a very public field. IMO I think he’s way overpaid anyway. Shame on you, Mr. Big Shot football player. Just remember, it’s a bigger fall from up where you are to hit the ground when you come crashing down off your pedestal.
I gotta say, as an Eagles fan, McCoy would have to do something really fucked up for me to not love him.
Not tipping at a crappy restaurant? OH NO! THE TRAVESTY!
Okay, I’ve served food at 2 restaurants and bussed at another…THAT SAID, while I like seeing an owner actually stick up for an employee for once (usually our bosses grovel at the feet of customers, even ones who are blatantly assholes), this dude handled it poorly. What, are you gonna start publicly calling out every shitty customer now? How about paying your server more than $2 an hour instead…
But, let’s say that Shady got terrible service and the server deserved a poor tip. Then you just tip about 10% or whatever and you never go back to that restaurant. As a high profile athlete/local celebrity, you have to be self-aware enough to know that leaving a 20 CENT TIP is gonna get out there for everyone to hear about and reflect poorly on you. If he had left just $6 and never went back, the server would say “Aw, that sucks” but keep going on about their business. He’s a fucking millionaire, was it worth saving an extra $6 for all this shitty publicity?
Oh, and I’ve gotten $0 tips on $50 bills after busting my ass the whole time for them (bringing food out in a timely manner, boxing their food up for them, giving them plenty of refills), so sometimes customers are just dicks who don’t tip. But, the comments on the FB page have people saying they’ve served Shady before and he tipped well, so who knows.
Why should I tip you 10% if you didn’t deserve it? Again, your wage is not my problem. If you cannot support yourself on waitstaff wages, then you should find a better job.
The tip is gratuity; a gratitude. If it was not, then the meal should be 15% more expensive, and you can work on food comission.
That said, I was always told two pennies is the universal sign for, “your service sucked, and I’m not just forgetting to tip you.” The server should be thankful for the extra 18c.
@adm.fookbar – Are you a celebrity? No? Then yeah, don’t tip 10% if the service blew, Mr. Pink. But if you read my (admittedly lengthy) post, I said Shady should have to avoid all this shitty publicity. Would you rather save $6 and make your point while everyone and their mother debates whether you’re a cheap asshole on Facebook/teh internetz, or do you just say “Fuck it, not worth it”, throw in a few bucks and just never go back to the joint? I’m just saying he should’ve been more self-aware.
“after busting my ass the whole time for them (bringing food out in a timely manner, boxing their food up for them, giving them plenty of refills)”
Those things that you listed? They aren’t “busting your ass”. Those are things that are part of your job. And if you were my server and you did all of that I’d happily leave you 20%. If you had a really good attitude and maybe made a clever joke or did something to be personally endearing it’d be 25-30%. If you were terrible I’d ask to see your manager and let them know that you were having a rough day. I’d still leave you something, because you’re a server and you’re probably poor as shit. Even though you’d have failed at your job I’d give you the benefit of the doubt. But you know what, that’s me. Other people think differently and it isn’t a universal rule that we (collectively) have to do things this way or that way.
@Tobias Funke, Analrapist – I was listing those as examples…as in, those weren’t the only things I did. I consider it busting my ass when a customer asks me to do something, I don’t take my sweet time doing it but instead hurry my ass up. There’s plenty of servers who half-ass shit because they think based on how a customer looks/talks/whatever, they’ll get a crappy tip and therefore take don’t give a shit about getting them an extra side of sauce or getting them a refill of a drink half-empty etc, but I always try to do things as quickly as possible.
But if you’re seriously defending someone leaving $0 because “You know what? That’s just me. Different strokes for different folks”, then this is my message to that other person: DON’T GO OUT TO EAT! Seriously, there are places called grocery stores where people can buy pre-made food or make food themselves. Restaurants aren’t the only option they have for sustenance. If you’re a person that doesn’t like the tipping system, then don’t go! It’s the trade off you make when you go to a restaurant: I’m eating at this establishment, this is what’s expected of me. I’m not saying tip 20 or even 18 percent…just don’t be a fucking asshole.
Also, I’ve never ONCE called out a customer or confronted them over a terrible/lack of tip. It’s the job you signed up for, you should know this kind of shit can and will happen. Go to the back room and yell at a wall for 2 minutes, then get over it and move on. I’ve had customers tip a low percentage, but been effusive in praise for my service to the point where they told my manager they’ll ask for me as their server next time they come in. So I get that some people also don’t know how to tip well or maybe they just can’t tip a high percentage and $5 is all they can spare. I get that. But $0 on a $50 bill? Get fucked.
Looks like we got a shit load of Mr. Pinks up in here.
@adm.fookbar,
Man, you are really on a roll in this thread. If you worked a single day as a waiter you would slap yourself for saying this nonsense.
Unless the service is horrendously bad, there is no way in hell I’m leaving less than a 10% tip. The server would have to insult my mother or spit in my food for me to leave less than that.
“If you cannot support yourself on waitstaff wages, then you should find a better job.”
Of course! Why didn’t they think of that! The next time you leave one of your famous two-cent tips you should tell them that. You’re really onto something there. Y’know, what with all those jobs coming out of the woodworks everywhere in this country. Can’t support yourself and your family with your job? You’re just not using your noggin! Unemployed = lazy! Right?? RIGHT??? USA! USA!
“But if you’re seriously defending someone leaving $0 because “You know what? That’s just me. Different strokes for different folks”, then this is my message to that other person: DON’T GO OUT TO EAT! ”
Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not defending them. I’m merely pointing out that their existence is something that everyone has to live with. Most of us are not assholes. There’s no excuse for the $0 tip. None. If you’re that upset by your service you need to talk to someone who’s in charge. If you feel like, after talking to a manager, you’re still unsatisfied then you need to leave a little something and then never go back again. That’s proper.
So………am I the only one who doesn’t get Evan Mathis’s awesome joke?
I don’t get it either.
I assumed it was a football joke and of no relevance to me.
Rob is the name of the server on the receipt
I’m fairly sure Mathis had a comment to the original receipt posting which said “So…Don’t sit in Rob’s section?” which then makes this don’t-becomes-do comment on the defense of posting the receipt all wacky and junk.
@adm.fookbar , you don’t tip your wife after a great meal?
If PYT is a bad restuarant, why do people still go there ?
Yes, because that’s how the restaurant business works. For further proof please see Applebee’s, Fridays, Chachkie’s, Flingers, et al.
This Tommy guy has some sack on him. I frankly wouldn’t go to his restaurant if I got a free meal out of it. I could see shaming McCoy if he ducked out on a bill, but it’s his god-given right not to give a tip for poor service. Just because you have access to the internet doesn’t mean if a customer tips poorly you can post their bill. The only reason he did this was to get publicity for his place. That’s disgusting. When does it end? If I go into a business and give a 5% tip because the server his on my wife they have the right to post my tip on the web and give their version of what happened?
My point is there are two sides to every story and from the reviews I hear this place gets I’m sure the other side has their case. But instead of moving on this piece of work posts this tripe to keep it breathing. Andy is totally right – That he admits he is the one who posted it on the internet and fanned the flames I’m shocked he isn’t going to get sued for libel.
The bar to get damages for libel on a public figure is a lot higher than it is for Joe Everyman.
First, the plaintiff has to prove “actual malice” (not just “malicious intent”), which means that the owner/poster had to KNOW the statements were false or would unduly damage McCoy. So, McCoy’s lawyer would have to PROVE that the guy who posted the story WANTED to damage McCoy’s reputation by publishing the information, and/or posted false information in order to do that damage.
Second, as a public figure, the burden of proof is much higher than it would be if McCoy was just some anonymous schmoe. Is it reasonable to think the owner/poster would damage McCoy’s reputation with the revelation that he’s a bad tipper. Unlikely.
There is just about zero chance of this going to court.
Oh, and generally, libel is about false statements or information. If it’s true–and especially with respect to public figures–it’s not libel. Yes, you can have libel that is comprised of true statements and factual information, but this is rarely the case–ESPECIALLY with public figures.
Having been threatened with a libel suit while writing for a newspaper, I got very familiar with this shit.
Lawyer here. The only thing he says is that McCoy was insulting to the staff and made derogatory comments. If the staff says he was insulting, McCoy probably loses. That’s not a remotely decent basis for a libel suit, and if it was, good luck to Mr. McCoy because I would demand all of his emails, depose all of his teammates, and pull out every derogatory thing he ever said about women to introduce at trial.
Way to go Andy Isaac, pick on the small business owner who is defending his staff. I guess this rag is written for elite a-hole snobs and not the average guy on the street. Oh and I hope you’re not bragging to your friends and family you write for Uproxx, wtf is this, TMZ’s bitch site?
There’s defending your staff and there’s defaming someone’s name. Sadly, this is the latter.
Oh and I hope you’re not bragging to your friends and family that you’re a shitty internet commenter.
@Andy Isaac And if McCoy was abusive and shitty to his staff? It’s not defamation if it’s true. If this guy is making it all up for attention, sure, fuck him. But if he’s saying how it really happened I see no issue with it. I’m sure his staff was getting killed by Eagles fans assuming they were incompetent and McCoy was acting like a gentleman.
@Andy Isaac “shitty internet commenter” So you guys are now into name calling Stay classy Uproxx.
Hahaha, what a little trick ass loser. Case closed.
Damn Kwan, you sure got him. BAD – ASS.
The owner, who’s name needs to be mentioned be it is Tommy Up, is franchising his restaurant and expanding. Want to take a stab in the dark why he is posting this receipt?
Hey Lucky, he’s a business owner in this sports team hometown. He’s going way out on a limb defending his staff. As he’s indicated he’s already getting a ton of hate mail. You really think he was aiming for publicity? But hey, sounds like you know it all.
Andy, this is poorly written and so obscenely depending someone who doesn’t need it, it’s pathetic. Libel? Do you know the definition? McCoy left a shitty tip and acted shitty – it’s the price you pay for fame and fortune when someone outs you like this. He’s not defaming, he’s stating facts.
Isaac has definitely been my least favorite addition to the Uproxx family in a long time.
@LastTexansFan Agreed. I liked this site for a minute but with idiots like this writing for them I’m done.
Can’t please everyone.
All I know, is I don’t trust either party when it comes to this. Remember the Lesbian ‘anti-gay’ receipt hoax? Or the 1% Banker tip hoax? The ‘I give 10% to God’ tip story?
But then I remember the Kevin Garnett stiffing the pizza delivery guy story, Amare Stoudamire’s bad tips, ‘No Tippin’ Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan (of all people).
So, fuck ’em both.
@adm.fookbar
‘Catty about stupid crap?’
You mean their livelihood?
Considering you aren’t famous or wealthy I don’t think you have to worry about this happening to you. Then again from your comments you are clearly cheap and have no concept of how the service industry works so yeah, you should probably stick to your wife’s cooking and stop going to restaurants.
A pretty big part of libel is showing that the statements are untrue. The fucker left a .20 cent tip. Case over.
@adm.fookbar how do you think you would react if someone paid you 0.20 for over an hour’s work? do you really expect the world at large to believe that you think that would be fine? you are without a doubt the douchebag in this situation, and i am sure NO ONE will miss your patronage at their eating establishment.
Why has NO ONE set this to the opening scene of Reservoir Dogs?! Mr. Pink doesn’t believe in tipping.
Two people have already referenced Mr. Pink above you, if that’s what you mean by ‘setting this’ to Reservoir Dogs.
@Whyterabbit Considering those servers are content with getting paid 2.13 from the owners, I don’t think most of them would be that angry. I’m tired of the onus being put on customers, while the owner is basically making their employees grovel for money.
@Lucky856 Uh, I’m pretty sure most of them are not content.
The problem with putting the onus on the owners is that by paying wait staffs more the restaurants will have to charge higher prices.
So…pay wait staff more = restaurant prices are higher = fewer people eat out = fewer restaurants.
If money is so tight for you to the point you cannot tip decently, you shouldn’t be eating out!
There’s a lesson here for all restaurant/bar patrons that I learned long ago. Wisdom in 3… 2… 1…
1. If you can, always pay in cash.
2. If you can’t, at least leave the tip in cash.
The result? Staff prefer receiving tips in cash. Often, they can avoid paying taxes on it. Also, cash tips are often distributed the same day they were received, rather than held up for a weekly pay cycle. And lastly, no one can post what you tip on the internet.
Finally, fuck McCoy. I’m no millionaire (by a long shot) and I regularly tip 25% minimum, 50% for good, and even 100% for excellent service. Those staff REMEMBER me, learn my name, and welcome me back with joy. Not just waiters and bartenders. The managers, bus staff, hostesses, even kitchen staff make it a point to express their appreciation, often just verbally or a handshake or a hug (the ladies can be affectionate), just as often a complimentary drink or appetizer. The next visit, they work as hard or even harder to earn that big tip.
It becomes a mutually beneficial relationship that lasts for years in most cases. In the other cases, they get a 20% and I don’t frequent the establishment ever again.
Yeah, that’s what the restaurant owners keep telling us. The problem is that the owner of this place, who just to reiterate is named Tommy Up, is talking about plans to franchise and make more restaurants, so his profit margins are clearly not that thin.
I tip well, I just refuse to buy into one person’s side. LeSean McCoy is clearly a bit of a dick, as plenty of stories about him can show. But something obviously happened and the owner is an idiot. Publicly shaming someone that paid you 60 dollars for 4 burgers for not allowing his employee’s to make a livable wage is absolutely ridiculous.
or maybe as a business owner, you don’t post a picture of someone’s financial records online for everyone to see?
Always tip well. Always. But if you think PYT is in the right here, get the fuck up outta here. You’re a business, you handle your business like a business and not like some petty high school shithead. Maybe if you don’t want your servers getting terrible tips, then maybe you ought to pay them a higher wage.
If you look at this objectively, there is no way McCoy got bad service. Do you think if Jeter walked into a restaurant in NYC he could get bad service? Fuck No! Same goes for McCoy in Philly. They worship him there, the whole staff would be watching that table.
I’m getting tired of hearing about this. It would actually be something of note if the service was good and McCoy legitimately thought that 20 cents was a good tip. He clearly left it on purpose because he thought the service was bad. Just because he is rich doesn’t mean he needs to leave huge tips for terrible service just because.
“Mr McCoy had left a .03% tip for our staff… That’s twenty cents on a tab of over $60. ”
Twenty cents on a $60 tab is 0.3%, not 0.03%.
Don’t complain about tips if you can’t even compute them in the first place.
I don’t care if your name is LeSean McCoy or Half the Assholes Commenting on Here, you leave $0.20 on a $60 tab you’re a shitty person /mic drop
You are all assholes. Seriously? Especially Andy Issac, the guy that wrote this article. Football players get paid almost as much as doctors. They don’t do shit. Go you! You play a sport, good for you. Your not doing anything that matters. And you get tons of money. You can’t give a good tip? I’m broke as a joke and I pay the correct tip. .03% or .3% it doesn’t matter. Tip is supposed to be 15-20%. Fuck all of you.