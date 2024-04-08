Bayley pinned Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

Bayley and Sky went right at it from the opening bell, with the challenger earning an early advantage. Bayley missed a sliding strike in the corner and Sky went after her right knee. She targeted the knee over and again. Bayley began her comeback, made it to the top rope, and Sky knocked her sideways to the outside. Sky then hit a moonsault to the outside, then connected on a springboard dropkick inside the ring.

Bayley slammed Sky’s head into the bottom turnbuckle with a float over powerbomb, then Sky made her way to her feet and connected on two rolling german suplexes. Bayley got her knees up on a moonsault then climbed to the top rope for an elbow drop that was reversed into cross face. Sky then locked in another cross face, and as Bayley tried to roll out, Sky kept her grip.

Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly for a two count. Sky made her way to her feet and hit Bayley in the face. Sky and Bayley exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Sky landed a backbreaker, then a moonsault for two. Sky hit two consecutive moonsaults and missed her third. Bayley clotheslined Sky, then called for Sky to get to her feet, landing a german suplex and an elbow off the top rope. Bayley then hit the flat liner for the pinfall.

Sunday night was a significant moment for Bayley, who had accomplished just about everything she could in WWE outside of having a singles title match at WrestleMania. That changed in her tilt with former Damage CTRL faction member, Sky, making it one of the biggest nights of her career.

After winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, Bayley’s relationship with Damage CTRL disintegrated until she eventually turned her attention to to Sky, who’d become the de facto leader alongside Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai.