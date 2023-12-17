Darnell Mooney Somehow Dropped A Game-Winning Hail Mary Against The Browns

A sloppy game between the Browns and Bears on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland produced one of the wildest finishes of the season, with the Browns erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 20-17.

The final four minutes featured an absolute dart from Joe Flacco to Amari Cooper for the game-tying touchdown, and then a 3rd and 15 conversion to David Njoku to set up the go-ahead field goal on their next drive.

The Bears would work the ball across midfield on their final drive, but rather than try a long game-tying field goal, they opted for a Hail Mary with five seconds on the clock and no timeouts. The result was almost a spectacular game-winning touchdown, as Justin Fields’ pass got batted around and into the arms of Darnell Mooney, but the Bears receiver somehow managed to drop the ball and kick it into the air, where the Browns picked it off to ice the game.

HOLY OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/l6fbNhvmW8 — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023

The reverse angle shows just how close Mooney was to pulling it in, and it’s still not fully clear how he ended up kicking the ball up in the air after having two hands on it and seemingly bringing it into his chest.

It is a brutal loss for Chicago, as the Bears controlled the game throughout and got three interceptions of Flacco, but just couldn’t put the game away on offense. The drop at the end was the cherry on top of a frustrating performance, with the Browns continuing to somehow pull out wins with Flacco at quarterback, moving to 9-5 and firmly in the AFC playoff picture.