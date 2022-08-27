It is Week 0 of the college football season. While there aren’t a ton of games happening, there are a few choice options on the schedule, with the most prominent of the bunch being the Big Ten West battle between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game isn’t taking place in Evanston or Lincoln — instead, the two teams hopped on some planes and flew across the pond to Dublin for the latest college football game to happen in Ireland.

The game did take a very interesting turn at one point, and it had absolutely nothing to do with the football game. Apparently, the computers went down at Aviva Stadium, which meant that no one could buy beer. Instead of preventing people from getting something to drink, however, the solution to this problem was apparently to just hand out free cups of beer.

Beer/alcohol is free right now at Aviva Stadium because the internet is down 😂😂 Irish hospitality is top notch! #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) August 27, 2022

As it turns out, people like when they are offered free beer. Video recorded in the stadium of insanely long lines and packed concession areas, as fans, well, imagine you were told “hey the computers are down and they’re giving everyone free beer, wanna go grab one?”

The queue for alcohol at Aviva Stadium right now because everything is free due to the internet being down. pic.twitter.com/JWS4IxyfxR — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022

An earnest congratulations to everyone who paid thousands of dollars to fly to Ireland for this game and got a free beer out of it.