The Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati has begun, but unfortunately for the Bengals his first start ended in the way so many games have recently in Cincy, with a gutting, rather horrific loss.

With the Bengals trailing 16-13 in the fourth quarter, Burrow twice marched Cincinnati deep into L.A. territory, only to come away with zero points. The first time was a hideous interception from Burrow, as the rookie tried to do too much with a shovel pass that ended up in the arms of Melvin Ingram and snuffed out a chance at a game-tying field goal.

The Bengals defense would force a three-and-out and get their offense the ball back, and this time Burrow was sensational. He made some great throws, including this dart on third down to keep the drive alive.

They would get the ball down to the three and Burrow threw what could’ve been the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play, but it was called back on offensive pass interference on A.J. Green. With the penalty backing them up, the Bengals staff decided to try a game-tying field goal to force overtime, and what took place was something that can only be described as Extreme Bengals.

MINHA NOSSA! Randy Bullock ERRA o Field Goal de 31 e os @Chargers vão vencer os Bengals! #BoltUp #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/v9uKVIj6Ug — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 13, 2020

That is Randy Bullock shanking a 31-yard field goal wide right because he appears to pull his right calf muscle mid-kick, accompanied by an all-time call from the legendary Kevin Harlan. On the sidelines, Burrow had the appropriate reaction to his first real taste of Bengals football.

The moment Joe Burrow realized what it means to be a Bengal pic.twitter.com/ORrQ9LkSIN — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 13, 2020

The good news is that Burrow looks the part of a stud, even factoring in that terrible interception that we’ll chalk up to youthful exuberance. The bad news is the Bengals now must go find another kicker, and enter Week 2 at 0-1.