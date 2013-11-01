The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 10/24/13 and 10/31/13: Dixie Carter’s Double Digest

Hi! Oh, it’s been so long. Too long! My boyfriend was kind enough to have a super not awesome plague waiting for me when I got back from Texas and I missed last week, so today we’re going to double up. Four hours of Impact! That is…too much Impact! But we’re doing it anyways! GET HYPE ABOUT IT. A few things:
– For those regular readers who were wondering, yes, I did get to smush Evan Gelistico’s face while I was gone as promised. It was glorious. 10/10, would smush again. Texas wrestling (and all of the lovely people I got to meet while I was there) was a wonder, and I already wish I were back there.
– It’s Mobsy’s birthday today! She made the gifs, so follow her, love her, and send her the happiest of birthday wishes.
– Like, comment, share, tumbl, tweet, post it to your LiveJournal, try to remember your password for your DeadJournal and get this column out there. I like doing this every week (well…like is a strong word), but I’d like to keep it up, so hey! Let’s make that happen.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Twitterness is next to godliness, or…something.
This week (and last week!) on Impact: Dizzying highs! Staggering lows! Even worse lows! And lows low enough to warrant Owen voices! Admit it – you missed this.
I think you forgot to close your italics code in the “Worst: AJ Styles” section…
and holy crap it’s making EVERYTHING italics…
Bear with this clip till the end. Yes, Taz is the worst, but the debut of the greatest tag team TNA has ever known is promised in this segment.
[m.youtube.com]
tazz: easy, tiger. sit down. /backs off
“did you hear what taz said ?!” “yes, I did !” “he called you tiger !” “yes, he did ! he likes us !!!”
how can anyone not love that ?!
I cannot wait until they are Tag Champs
YES PLEASE
I gotta say I’m not on board at all with the hate of Mr. Anderson coming back. They had a legit match of the year candidate last time they met and you knew it had to come back around to this. This the absolute most logical and best narrative for the end of the Aces & Eights saga. I was actually hoping for a much more long, drawn out Bully v. everyone he’s screwed over in Aces & Eights gauntlet feud culminating in the ultimate epic Bully v. Devon feud (which BETTER be where this is ultimately going or I’m going to flip so many tables). But I’m stoked for the Anderson/Bully feud because they’re both great on the mic and are more than capable of having ***+ matches together.
totally agreed there ! I mean, I can understand where people hating it are coming from. but for me, personally, their fued (as short as it was at first (now it’s getting longer and I swear, it’s interesting and intense !)) was my favourite fued this year (sorry, punk/heyman. it’s not because of axel, or the lack of lesnar … it’s how long you took, how weak you got at the end and how stupid you finished (IF you finished !))
sorry that you didn’t like last week’s IMPACT 25-minute opening segment. your arguments are valid, too, ofcourse. I personally enjoyed it a lot, though. the intensity and the performance and the emotion (ironically, as that mean girls video suggests perfectly) felt attitude era high. and I’m a big fan of anderson (and the only one on this site, apparently). everyone got their favourites, you know. and as much as it makes me disgusted from myself to type this, it DREW RATINGZ~. no, seriously, it was the first time in over a year that the opening segment kept viewers and increased them after the first quarter hour ! so, best for buisness ? (UGH !)
reeeeeeeally loved the way you deal with magnus in these reports, girl (as much as I loved that battle royal (I don’t know if brandon would agree), who also didn’t contain a lot of magnus because he was the last guy coming down to the ring ?).
BUT I don’t think you should go to that place and be the “lol TNA is copying wwe” not even if it is as a joke, please. it has been making me mad from all the kids who think that makes them cool on the internet doing that a lot on every little thing … similar moves, storylines or characters are always bound to happen in wrestling. and as long as they got a reason in the other company (legit real life one, or kayfabe), and are excuted well, too, they’re fine, obviously. (rant over. sorry.)
also, I loved bad influence being a “bad influence” to everyone watching TV ? I’m a horrible person. I know.
and on ethan’s thing, other than styles (who already doesn’t have a job), no one “should” talk about ethan getting fed easy wins again and again (except the announcers, I think ?) so that dixie won’t get mad at them. but styles is stupid and all this first part of his story up until now was stupid, so … yeah, I feel like TNA wanted to go from point A to point B with styles’s story, but the excution of point A is messed up now, kinda. so, let’s see how the rest concludes. also, for ethan thing, I disagree about hotshotting him to big things, as much as we, the ones that watched him before, know he deserves it more than many others. that won’t sit well with the rest of fans. infact, his slow build up have been recieving nice reviews from others, I hear (and from me). but pretend that he’s someone that likes taking it easy and doesn’t even want his aunt D to hand him big tasks at first, if you must. also, we got those two happy awesome new guys from these squash matches, AND IT’S BEEN ONLY 3 MATCHES WITH HIM SINCE HIS DEBUT. so, chill out and wait for good things ? not everyone faces antonio cesaro in his second match on the job (lucky sami zayn is lucky, but he’s also sami zayn and more experienced than ethan AND that’s a developmental show).
finally, I personally LOOOOOOVED angle/roode’s two matches AND their finishes ! I’m surprised you didn’t, but let’s skip that. for me, though, they are my new favourite matches all year long (from the U.S.) and the only other two coming close in my case are punk/lesnar (but that had weapons, which I don’t like as much as not having them) or rollins/bryan (which was done many other times (in tag team form) that it kinda lost its flavor). and angle’s selling of that is uncomfortably super accurate, and it makes me LOVE it in every way possible !
phew. welcome back, is what I want to say :)
angle/roode is my new favourite “singles” match of the year, I meant.
and here’s angle selling really well, for anyone other than danielle that actually likes watching people acting like they’re legit hurt to make a story blur the lines between reality and fake some more and to put over his opponet: [www.youtube.com]
extra: daniels trying customs for halloween (if daniels is your favourite wrestler of all time (like me) or close to it, you’ll love this): [www.youtube.com]
Holy italics, Batman!
By the way…how there was not a full page dedicated to Eric Young’s Joseph Park cosplay is going to puzzle me for weeks, nay, months. There isn’t even a PICTURE, let alone a GIF. This made me make the most embarrassing sound of joy imaginable. Plus I never thought I’d see the day Danielle Worsted an Abyss appearance and a return to his original theme music. Let alone when he’s coming out to start a feud (or something?) with Bad Influence. Yeah, the Sherlock thing was ridiculous but it’s the same brand of ridiculous as Ethan Carter v. a bunch of little Rory Calhouns or El Torito. But with sexism/sizeism (as opposed to racism with El Torito or reverse sizeism with the EC3 matches).
reread that “WHOA WAIT HOLD UP” best.
Yeah, exactly. There was one sentence about it and a picture of a skull and a towel. I expected a full page of joy replete with like 10 gifs and sea otters and happy fireworks factory type stuff.
And just so this isn’t all negative nancy…
Everything about Magnus is spot-on (although I did enjoy the Battle Royal dressed up as a Gauntlet Match and I did really like Magnus “screwing” [read: following the rules of a battle royal to eliminate] Sting and the full on Sting Face after leading Magnus to awkwardly and half-assedly trying to give him “props” before shrugging and going back to celebrating–and GOD I hope this leads to a Magnus heel turn because he would be a great “c’mon, guys, I’m a face” heel). He is the rich man’s Wade Barrett (talented but barely a person due MOSTLY to bad writing) and TNA is trying to make him into a bizarro John Cena who ostensibly excels at Overcoming Odds in spite of the fact that he rarely ever does.
I actually think AJ has improved a lot on the mic but, again, the stuff they’re giving him to say/do is vapid and logic-deficient.
Oh my god those Rory Calhoun entrance gifs…
That Angle quote. Perfect.
CELEBROTION
GOD I can’t stand when people chant “YOU CAN’T WRESTLE” at guys just because of what their character represents. At least when folks did it at Cena in the Bryan feud it was appropriate to the storyline (as in “YOU CAN’T WRESTLE…comparatively speaking…”) but The Bromans absolutely can goddamned wrestle. Just because they don’t have a moveset for you to mark out to doesn’t mean they didn’t go to fucking WRESTLING SCHOOL to learn how to make something very, very hard look easy enough that you think they suck at it. SHUT YOUR MOUTH.
The opener this week WAS a mess and I’m surprised there wasn’t more mention of the complete time-wasting miniature video packages for EACH AND EVERY ONE of the first SEVEN competitors in TNA’s like 16th tournament this year (YO DAWG, I HEARD YOU LIKE CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENTS. SO I PUT A CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT!). Seriously what the hell was the point of that? Also the Magnus-sized hole Dixie left in the tournament by only naming 7 members was so gaping that I literally fast-forwarded ahead like an hour and had him in the tournament already even though I was still daydreaming about Abyss cleaning house.
At the end of the Sting/Dixie segment I literally laughed so hard at Dixie saying “DOES THAT MEAN YES?!” because it was so obvious to me that his answer was no and I was so happy it was because DEUS EX FUCKING MACHINA FOR FUCK’S SAKE. I’m glad he lost and everything but god dammit either these things mean something or they don’t. When guys get fired and have to earn their job back, that’s understood, not the least because all things are settled in the ring. When a 56-year-old man loses a match and the stip is he can never challenge for the title again, that has to mean something more than “I’m Dixie Carter, fuck history because storylines.” It also makes Sting look like a massive hypocritical jackass when he talks about not having a sense of entitlement and then takes a gift-wrapped opportunity to do the thing he agreed to never do again. Nothing about this made sense.
I also do like what magnus is doing now and think styles has sorta improved on the mic (but has terrible content to work with).
yeah, the sting ban was a ban for life. FOR LIFE, TNA !
P.S. Worst: Salt Lake City for chanting “you still got it” at Sting. No.
and here’s heel dixie covering up the two worsts for ethan (if we didn’t think that she’s a smart and awesome lady that may also be kicking danielle’s ass without even knowing it, too): [www.youtube.com]
Sorry about the italics, guys. I had to leave for work immediately afterwards. It’s fixed.
I hope the Bro Mans keep the titles forever.
WOAH WOAH WOAH
We talking about people in TNA talking about percentages of winning?
[www.youtube.com]
I just double checked the math, he’s totally correct
Danielle, it’s great to have you back but I need to know: how awesome was the NJPW show? So awesome? Was Yujiro’s sax intro even raunchier in person? WAS RAINMAKER THERE?
FUCK YOU D BATES IM TEAM DEWEY NOW
Here’s a thought. When you have a (or any) wrestler who is TOTALLY HAVING A FAKE SEIZURE THAT YOU’D LIKE PEOPLE TO BELIEVE IS REAL, why not have the ringside doctor pop in and take a look at him rather than have Earl Hebner poke him from the outside?
FWIW, I’ll be enjoying Norv Fernum’s defense of the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Championship (w/ Ray Rosas) this Sunday in Los Angeles. This is a thing that is happening.
Also, SAMOJOE! (whether I will enjoy this part has not yet been determined)
AJ Styles with that hair is basically Barry Zito.
Nobody wants to be Barry Zito.
Johnny Cash rules. It’s not his fault some douchebags love him.