The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/23/13: 10,000 Squirt Guns For Starving Children

Please click through to enjoy Renee Young's tanktop.
Sorry, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 23, 2013.
holy shit at that old Graves pic, it’s so damn dudebroey. Speaking of which, A-Ri is SUCH a dudebro, it’s painful listening to. What’s up with all the shitty commentators being EVEN WORSE lately?
This episode had a very “Monday Night Raw” feel to it, and not in a good way either. I’ve been afraid of this ever since they really started acknowledging NXT as a thing and having the performance center and putting JBL on both shows. I’m afraid NXT is going to just turn into a 1-hour version of Raw or Smackdown and that is not what NXT needs to be. It’s so great because it is so different than the other WWE stuff. Now they’re doing basically the same storyline on both shows? That can’t be a good sign. I don’t think NXT needs the “evil boss” character. It just needs it’s fresh characters and great wrestling. It’s beauty is in it’s simplicity. Nothing is overdone or overworked and it works.
Fully agree. NXT does NOT need an active authority character. Dusty was fine because he’d occasionally show up, book a match and done. NXT can be wonderful because, like mentioned above, it is so simple. Wrestlers come out, they wrestle. Some have feuds with each other. Crowd reacts. That’s a show.
I honestly do feel the “this business” talk and other forms of hyper-realism have ruined the current WWE product. ENOUGH ALREADY with authority figures! You aren’t threatening or full of hate, you’re just super BORING.
As for the rest of the show, not so good. Alex Riley is TERRIBLE and if I was Emma, I’d legitimately file a complaint asking why a commentator is essentially admitting he is kayfabe (?) stalking her and wanting to sleep with her. It’s just creepy and unnecessary and doesn’t help her character at all.
The rest of the show featured two feuds I don’t care about (Corey Graves anything and the endless Breeze/Parker nonsense) and the message that two of the best characters on the show are taking a break. It’s just not a good sign for the next few weeks.
Although Zayn and Bo taking a break sucks, that just means we get more Enzo!
*In Christopher-Walken-as-Bruce-Dickinson voice* Guys, guys, guys….
…I gotta have more En-zo!
Oh, and any episode that doesn’t have Regal and Renee Young on commentary should get a big worst right off the bat.
True.
Because of Corey Graves, things that we don’t like we should tag with +AlexRiley
+Rhodes to that idea.
God, Bo Dallas is the absolute worst…and he’s fantastic at it!
It’s nice that it’s on purpose now. I really enjoy little touches like Zayn hurting his feelings by wanting the NXT Title.
I had Alex Riley in my sights to destroy until I saw him. Fucking NXT Sign Guy has returned to Foo Sail. Luckily, he has been marginalized and was stuck in the corner. But I saw you, you piece of shit, dressed like Sign Guy. You haven’t learned and you won’t learn, until I find you and destroy you. You’ve been spared, Alex Riley. I’ve got business that needs tending to. NXT Sign Guy, I coming for you.
is “sign guy” a one praticular person, or does he shape-shift and take the form of several people but always gets caught because of his annoying manners ?
Same guy. Same red hat. Same blue shirt. Same shitty five o’clock shadow. I didn’t see him until the Parker-Rusev match.
Seriously, though, Riley during that Emma match. Dear lord…
The worst part is how he talks about it like it’s such an obscure crush. You’re attracted to that ridiculously hot woman, Alex? Wow. Didn’t expect that one. You’re crazy!!!!1111
usually, the version of NXT that I watch on dailymotion drops some parts of the episode that I only learn about from this column. this time, I haven’t seen this mojo rawley promo in it. I’ve never been this angry about them dropping one segment from the show since that backstage segment with regal inturrupting a triple argument between corey graves, adriane nevielle and cassius ohno (WHERE IS HE NOW ?!) and telling them to gang up to beat the wyatt family.
this episode was so perfectly acceptable (with the exception of the main storyline being very awesome BECAUSE of the three performers in it AND the way they’re doing it this time), that I even thought 2 out of the 3 worsts aren’t really deserving, with the ascenion’s match being very good this week (and that small guy throwing bryan’s knee to the face OUT OF NOWHERE is 1000 times better than bryan’s knee to the face for me, and I can’t decide if that’s good or not .. and it’s driving me crazy and making me feel super guilty (which is why I’m hoping for bryan to do it OUT OF NOWHERE without the yessing before it for once as soon as possible. like, counter someone’s finisher by sliding under them and then doing it OUT OF NOWHERE)), and there’s no way to know if corey graves isn’t going to keep being “surprisingly finally good for this time” in the next following weeks, especially that we’re finally allowed to boo him now (deservingly).
I knew there’d be a day where alex riley starts being THE ONLY THING I hate about NXT… that’s why I didn’t want to even give him a chance to try and prove himself while putting up with him in first place ! GET HIM OFF OF NXT. NOW.
I enjoyed Tensai completely showing up Alex Riley by just having basic competence on commentary. Like Riley being shockedthat he bothered to know who Emma’s trained with. Or when he was pointing out Graves trying to eliminate Neville’s offense, while Riley just keeps going on about some James Bond nonsense.
Tensai needs to be announcing in some way every night.
AR: Tensai, would you ever turn your back on Brodus Clay?
Tensai: Yes…
/Immediate Awkward Silence.
I’d like to see a wwe App segment where Tensai runs into Drew McIntyre backstage, and they just hold each other.
Agreed on the NXTShop. How much longer must we go without an Emmalution shirt?
Lana is going to drive me nuts until I can figure out which actress I’ve seen in at least three different movies but can’t remember who she is or what movies I’m thinking of she reminds me of.
isn’t it obvious it’s Scarlett Johansson ?
Scarlett Johansson is far from unmemorable, themosayat.
Me, I say Lana maybe looks like Elizabeth Banks in 30 Rock.
I got instant Maggie Grace (Shannon from Lost) vibes.
Ding Ding Ding! Lester nailed it. Here’s your prize: [www.youtube.com]
The Best for Lana: Perfect.
We should all plan a day where we bombard her twitter w/ “LANAA”s.
I will cry tears of joy if the Full Sail crowd just starts yelling “LANAAA” at the top of their lungs whenever she appears.
Lana, turning around: “What?”
Full Sail Crowd: Daaaaaaaaaanger zone.
Big, big ups for the Zayn promo. Just right step after right step.
I just always assumed the plan was for Heyman (after that one time he told Punk very specifically to STAY DOWN) to bring Graves into his pseudo Dangerous Alliance as kind of an Underfaker version of Punk.
“My NEW protege understands how to take direction!”
I dunno just seems a good way to get some mileage out of Graves as “temporary roadblock”
It isn’t Full Sail. It’s BO-vine University.
Bo Dallas: “Mr. H, I’ve got a crazy friend who says it’s wrong to bury people. Is he crazy?”
HHH: “No, just ignorant. You see your crazy friend never heard of the pecking order. In wrestling one man inevitably belittles another to take his place.”
[theinfamousjcity.files.wordpress.com]
aw man…the “ratchet” chant is totally something that would be iNSTANTLY racist on RAW because they’d have face Diva be all “look at your weave, nahmsayin…baby daddy…baps” and the crowd would cheer like crazy
Don’t listen to them, Sasha. I love you the way you are.
Ascension is awful. I liked the “Let’s go these guys” chant for the jobbers facing them. There are going to be a lot of crickets if they ever debut on Raw.
I believe there a specific group of guys they are keeping around until the next wave comes in. The Ascension are place holders. They will never be on the big show(s).
but I imagine them to do good, actually, on smackdown or something. it’s not having fresh competition what’s hurting them now. and their entrance (which is apparently, the most important thing for the new wrestlers lately !) is kinda great.
Loved the “let’s go these guys” chant. The Ascension is perfectly mediocre
I came here to find out about the mystery blonde because I would like her to meet my mother.
Mini-WORST to Bo for the missed “BOnichiwa” opportunity. Other than that, I was digging everything on this show that wasn’t Corey Graves or A-Ri.