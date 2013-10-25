The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/23/13: 10,000 Squirt Guns For Starving Children

Pre-show notes:

– Click that “like” button, would you? Share us on stuff that lets you share stuff. It helps more than you’d imagine. I want to keep getting paid to watch wrestling shows nobody watches.

– Here’s a link to this week’s episode. Sorry for this report’s lateness, Hulu decided to put NXT half a day later than normal and ruined the scheduling.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

Please click through to enjoy Renee Young’s tanktop.

Sorry, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 23, 2013.