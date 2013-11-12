The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/11/13: The Union Jacks Era Has Begun

Pre-show notes:
– Sharing the report has never been easier. Here, look at this thing!
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– If you like the Raw column, here are some others you might like: NXT, Impact, Total Divas and Nate Birch’s Smackdown version.
– Follow my attempt to be a famous screenwriter here, and follow my attempts to not be super-horrible at ring announcing for a real wrestling promotion here. Follow my attempts to salvage a job when it turns out I’m bad at both of those things at WithLeather.com.
Please click through for the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for November 11, 2013. Live from Enga-land!
A great recap, as always, Brandon. Just a very minor thing. The Union Jack is the flag of Great Britain, not the flag of England. Scotland is represented by it, so unless McIntyre is a supporter of Scottish independence, I’m sure wearing those colors was no big deal.
Beat me to it. (I’m English/British so i’m in the know)
fixed
I feel bad now. Admittedly, it’s confusing. The amount of time I’ve spent with my American friends trying to explain the difference is more than I care to admit.
Absolutely loved the rest of the write up, and I completely agree with you on the last segment.
Just to clear up any misunderstanding I might have: England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland fly the Union Jack, correct?
Reminds of the Jason Sudekis commercial for the EPL on NBC.
“How many countries are in this country?”
“Four, sir”
“unless McIntyre is a supporter of Scottish independence”
Talk about something that would get someone heel heat while touring England.
…which sorta reminds me of Art Donovan at Summerslam ’94, gotta say.
I d say the Union Flag is the flag of the UK, not Great Britain. In my mind Great Britain just refers to Scotland, Wales and England. Whereas UK implies the inclusion of Northern Ireland also.
It’s really not that complicated.
Great Britain is the island. It’s divided up into England, Scotland and Wales.
Ireland is the smaller island next to it. It’s currently divided up into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The UK is literally “the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.
[www.youtube.com] This video aptly explain the difference between England/UK/Great Britain/The Commonwealth
I honestly assumed this was a new stable of Cena leading a bunch of disgruntled Mankinds and Shamrocks and Big Shows super seriously screaming “UNION, JACK!”
I wondered if the WWE thought that the crowd was going to be really contrarian and put the Union Jack on guys they thought they’d cheer anyway.
two things:
1. wow ! 6 (and a half ?) bests ?! that’s two more than I could think you could get after going through RAW last night. kudos, man. I really thought this was a perfect opportunity for a 2nd”worst and worst of RAW”.
2. remember how when brad maddox was first put in charge, he created one of the best RAWs of the year and gave us many great matches, but triple h and stephanie kept telling him he’s doing a horrible job and bullied him into becoming this awkward, powerless, hlepless GM that we get today (well, he was awkward since even before that anyway. but he was funny with it unlike now) ? yes, even when they’re not around, I blame them for ruining everything and they 100% deserve it.
1) Agreed. I think Brandon caught this in a really, really good mood.
2) Yeah, it’s sad what has happened to Maddox. He serves no real purpose anymore. It would have been better if he was NXT’s GM instead of JBL.
I don’t think anyone actually thinks Dolph Ziggler is getting buried quite like Yoshi Tatsu or Alex Riley. What every one means is that he’ll never get the push we’d like to see him get. He’s getting HHH-buried. I think you said it best when you said something like “it’ll suck if Dolph Ziggler ends up like Mr. Perfect, a great wrestler who has a DVD come out where everyone in it looks sad and wonders why he wasn’t a bigger deal” (as if it wasn’t their own shitty booking’s fault).
The thing about that though is that in modern day WWE no one ends up like Mr Perfect (insert Curtis Axel joke here). Championships are handed out like candy at Halloween.
I find it funny that Brandon had to talk people down from the ledge over Ziggler, given that I know people who think Daniel Bryan has been buried since Summerslam. On some level, it’s all relative. I’m sure Ziggler would love Bryan’s spot in the same way Yoshi or Ryder would probably kill to have Ziggler’s.
One thing about the whole ‘Ziggler-being-buried’ thing, though, is that I haven’t noticed the announcers ever mentioned that he’s a former Heavyweight Champion. I mean, if they aren’t burying him, they’d at least mentioned that because it makes him seem even more formidable when he’s booked to lose to….Curtis Boringpants.
I was really disappointed with Ziggler s loss because of the heavy Ziggler loving crowd I thought they were going to let him win to try and recreate his amazing post mania cash in and try to build him up again. I was hoping they were finally admitting they had messed up with him the first time around…and then he lost again.
was I the only one rooting for axel ? like, seriously ?!
I don’t want axel to lose to someone without proper buildup. which means the only one now that really got that and I’d accept him beating axel for the title is big E. also, can’t anyone in the mid-card get proper promo time to sell their fueds ?
Well looks like the 6 on 6 SS match won’t happen.
Looks like we’ll only be getting Yes’d in the World vs Harper and Rowan.
[www.wwe.com]
dreams = broken
“How can we make this match in which Bryan and Punk team together to face The Wyatt Family seem like a disappointment? Think, damn it. Think!” – WWE Creative on the plane to England
Holy crap, even everyone on their official site is pissed off that the teased 6 vs 6 epic isn’t happening. Seriously, WWE sure does like to make me remember that first Punk pipe bomb promo, what with all these great blockbuster matches they keep missing out on that could’ve made a lot of people decide to buy the damn PPV.
How in the world is this going to bring more people to buy the PPV? I liked to think that people on forums complaining how WWE books this shit to intentionally screw guys who Vince thinks are “edgy” and don’t fit the mold of what he thinks are “real wrestlers” are overreacting, but this really makes me wonder… is everyone at the Titan Tower insane, or just plain stupid?
there’s still plenty of time between now and Survivor Series
what brandon said.
that’s why I wrote “dreams = broken” and not “dreams = deleted”, because it’s still fixable AND THEY BETTER FIX IT !
Hahahahaha, if that’s actually how the match stays then that’s the most WWE thing possible and I kind of love how dumb it is.
“Alright, so we’ve been building this story up for a few weeks now and there are a ton of possibilities we could go wi-”
“What are those first four names written up there?”
“…Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Luke Harper and Eric Rowan?”
“Yeah, just do that.”
Bryan/Punk v. Rowan/Harper
and a traditional SS match of:
Shield/Bray v. Goldust/Cody/Usos
is fine, although we know who would be winning each matchup.
It’s all about the foreplay. The 6 on 6 match is going to happen. They’re just going to build it up a little more.
@ Fantsy Catsup
Not that WWE Creative is renown for making sense, but booking Bray into a separate tag match with The Shield while Rowan and Harper are booked into a different tag match makes zero sense.
They haven’t done anything with Bray solo thus far, so it’s illogical to suddenly have him show up in a tag-match with The Shield without his lackeys.
True story: I’ve applied twice now for creative writing positions at WWE. Even though I have a successful career in advertising as a creative writer, an extensive background in entertainment (and entertainment management) and I’ve been a life-long fan of WWF / WWE, I have not received a single email or call or even had someone from WWE look at my LinkedIn profile.
So, I literally tick off all of the things they’re looking for in their job posting but nobody at WWE has, apparantly, even looked at my application, I’m completely curious how they go about hiring people for their creative team.
what about TNA’s ? did you apply for that ? you can seriously change it back into greatness !
Well do you actually make logical sense? It would appear you do and that immediately disqualifies you.
I got a second call back in 2009 when I was in my last year at college. I got cold feet and backed out.
SHough, so you’re responsible for all of this. Thanks jerk.
@ themosayat
Taking a job at TNA would be like signing on to shovel coal into the boilers of the Titanic after it had already hit the iceberg.
But it helps your resume and might get you noticed.
They usually hire soap opera writers. Not a joke.
Makes sense actually. Wrestling is just a mens soap opera.
No joke, though, I would move across the country for a smaller position at WWE before I’d move anywhere to take a bigger position at TNA. While I don’t doubt it would be experience to add to the resume, TNA has the feeling that it could collapse like a deck of cards at any moment. Too risky for anyone other than people fresh out of college or people who might be getting hired as the head of creative.
@ Iron Mike Sharpie
I can totally understand that. sorry. it’s just the TNA fan in me hoping for someone I trust to get that job and maybe, just maybe, get TNA a little better.
From an “I’m up for the challenge” perspective, I would love to be given a shot at turning TNA around (working with other creatives, of course) but TNA just feels like it’s so far gone that pulling it back from the brink is borderline impossible. One thing that WWE has done very well is that they’ve monopolized the feeder system for new talent. They have the reach, and the money, to sign up the best indie talent and guide them into their regional / NXT feeder system to, ideally, groom them for the main roster. You can see the positive effects of that system with the success of The Shield, Daniel Bryan and others. TNA doesn’t really have that, so they’re stuck with old guys who have been cut by WWE or new guys who WWE decided, for whatever reason, weren’t good enough to be offered a developmental contract. TNA has gradually worked themselves into an entirely untennable position through years of poor business management and poor creative direction. Now, if they ever do have a character who achieves any sort of success, they automatically risk losing him to WWE whenever his contract is up (assuming WWE even cares enough to notice).
I wonder if TNA is thinking about snagging Ohno as soon as possible.
@ romanticrobot I don’t think ohno himself wants to go to TNA (as he stated that he parted ways with wwe on good terms and might even come back !) nor I think even TNA should go after him, as he’s one of the highest paid indy workers (and they could sign a couple of names that can help multiple divisions with the money he might require) AND because he’s 34 and not a big draw (while someone else like john morrison who is also 34 might be understandable if signed up because he’s a bit more of a draw (as much as I can’t believe I’m saying “TNA should sign morrison before chris hero” …)). TNA should be going after legit young guys like ACH or something.
@iron mike sharpie
I don’t think “talent” is TNA’s biggest problem (or even their 10th one). it’s mostly their “booking” and “legit buisness” decisions. which a good wrestling fan and TV writer can solve half of it and might seriously work something out of nothing to make it at least somewhat above “average good”.
I have no idea how they decide who to look at. I applied for a job there, but only to send a note pointing out the erroneously placed apostrophe on The Usos logo card, because I knew/assumed SOMEONE would see it.
Someone from WWE did look at my LinkedIn profile and hopefully saw that I was not remotely qualified, which was OK since I wasn’t really applying.
And two weeks later, the apostrophe was GONE!
Yes, I’m taking full credit for that. And I realize this doesn’t make you feel any better.
Fortunately, they seem to be constantly hiring writers, so keep at it!
I applied for a job with WWE a while back and was shocked to get a response in the mail… A letter telling me that they had nothing open that matched my experience at the moment and, no joke, WISHING ME THE BEST IN MY FUTURE ENDEAVORS.
I’ve never been prouder to be rejected for a job in my life.
Never saw Johnny Ace’s Japan footage. His finishers are all sick.
More great character work from Reigns and Wyatt. As things were coming to a head in the ring between the Family and Rollins/Ambrose, Roman and Bryatt were jawing back and forth. Reigns was getting increasingly agitated at whatever Bray was saying and Wyatt would just laugh at anything Reigns said. Neither budged and inch until Wyatt threw a big punch.
It was just another example of Reigns being this monster who is not afraid of anything (probably to his own detriment) and Bray being this completely unhinged psycho who gets very angry when someone isn’t afraid of him.
Bryatt? Not sure how that happened. TOO MANY BEARDS
+1
When the Wyatts came out last night my comment was “shit just got real” I now have noticed Brandon used that in this piece.
I will need to be cited. Thanks.
here’s a (not so) little quiz for you guys: [www.sporcle.com]
I got about 25 out of the 43
I got 32. Damn you Mike Adamle. No Booker T, though?
34/43. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, knowing all of those authority figures. Probably a bad thing. Let’s go with that.
I got 29.
Only got 36 out of 43. Totally blanked on AJ Lee for whatever reason.
29. Fuck you quiz for not accepting Teddy Long.
34…I know that many WWE authority figures, yet I can’t remember how many years I’ve been married…that, THAT CAN’T BE GOOD! :/
36! Blanked on Adamle and Eve (sorry Alex)
I got 40. Why in the hell did I get 40?
How could you, Lester!? You helped make our Christmas Cards!
I forgot Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, and Donald Trump. I’m pretty sure none of them remember being in charge of Raw either, though.
39. I can’t believe I missed Cole and Eve Torres
I got caught in a trap of trying to type in a thousand variations on Booker T, who wasn’t even on the list.
Also, I didn’t watch from 2003 until I saw the Nexus tear apart the ring (I’d check in a few times only for it to either be Evolution Triple H cut a 20 minute promo or it was a DX reunion and immediately change the channel), so I have no idea who Mike Adamle was, but based on his Wikipedia article I think I’m better off not knowing.
I got a semi-respectable 30/43. Totally forgot about Piper and even Adamle!!
Just so you know, the Wyatts are totally working for Heyman. He’s the “devil”. Laying down my marker here.
I said the same thing last night. Here’s hoping!
I thought the Devil was going to be Kane, that dude needs something cool to do.
@ RomanticRobot
the wyatt’s working for kane ?! shouldn’t it have been the other way around ?
isn’t it clear it’s either stephanie, vince mcmahon, just a bigger evil power in their crazy heads or simply a reason they made up to justify their attacks only.
Exactly! They kidnapped him and Kane took over from within. He s Kurtz and the Wyatts are his Africans kind of.
is that why they were attacking the miz for him before he came back and chokeslammed him into movies for good ?
Kane s just showing them how you re supposed to take someone out. And also, why the hell didn t Kane chokeslam the crap out of Brad Maddox and Vickie? No one s gonna argue with him then.
poor thing trying his hardest to set a nice example on his first day of the new job and not attack co-wrokers.
I think I said that Heyman may be the devil the night Bryan and Punk were attacked. NOW who needs to be cited lol
Didn’t Bryan start growing his beard roughly around the same time as the Wyatts got called up?
Nope. He was growing it waaay before that.
At this point the crowd shouldn’t be chanting Goldberg at Ryback. Gillberg would be more appropriate.
I’m going to go with Ralphus.
Even Gillberg won a championship (by accident, but still).
I was going to say David Arquette, but he even had WCW’s belt
3MB is genre savvy and knew that adopting the Union Flag (not the Jack) would give them a positive response from the audience. Unfortunately they forgot that in WWE hometown heroes loose 3 times out of 4…
I thought the Union Flag was in order to get the American audiences back home to boo them, seeing them go all native and whatnot.
The Union Flag and the Union Jack are literally the same thing.
They re technically not. You only call it the Union Jack when it s flown from a ship.
That isn’t true.
“According to the Flag Institute, a leading research centre that manages the United Kingdom Flag Registry, it is a “relatively recent idea” that the flag is only a jack when flown from a warship.”
[www.bbc.co.uk]
Just because it s recent doesn t make it true. But of course like most ‘technicalities’ it doesn t really matter, that s just what the slight difference there is between the two terms.
So even though Brandon’s 6 on 6 match isn’t happening because they are going with Punk and Bryan vs. The Wyatt’s. They have a chance to redeem themselves if they do the following:
5 on 5 traditional Survivor Series Match
The Uso’s, Goldust, Cody Rhodes and Big E Langston vs. The Shield and The Real Americans.
That would make it so there are two very interesting tag matches on the midcard to make up for the shitty main events.
In addition they can also easily throw together an impromptu second 5 on 5 like they did last year with: Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, Los Matadores and Dolph Ziggler vs. Damien Sandow, Fandango, Curtis Axel, Wade Barrett and Ryback.
If that’s where they go with it I’ll be satisfied.
That seems like a reasonable way to salvage this, but honestly, with what they just put up to the showcase and missed out on is gonna leave a bitter feeling no matter what. I don’t care if those 5 vs 5 matches and the Wyatt vs Punk/Bryan tag team all come out to be very good matches that will manage to make the PPV at least decent, the fact that they just teased a true clash of the titans in an literally overloaded Survivor Series elimination match and then decided to go “naaah” is irking me far too much to look on the bright side.
Bad for business, WWE. Bad for business.
agreed with Lulzovich.
just like you said, TheRazz, I’ll be satisfied (IF that happens, anyway) but I probably won’t be as much thrilled as I would have been …
Surely the reason they did so many handicap matches was to build up the idea of some sort of combination of Cena, Punk, Bryan, The Usos and Dem Rhodes Boys vs. The Real Americans, The Wyatts, The Shield and Orton.
Shit, if 3MB are going to stay the Union Jacks for a little while they can just stick them up against The Real Americans and somebody like Langston (having been put in an impossible situation in the match by Kane or some other such shit-bird). If they’re really interested in giving Cesaro a run, just have everybody turn on Langston and have Cesaro save him and they can clean up.
Cesaro and Langston would make an absolutely mean team.
I was hoping SO disappointed when Cesaro didn’t swing Cena. I thought it was coming and no. What happened to that chick who was Ryder’s girlfriend who Cena got in trouble with?
She was the Divas Champ, lost to Kaitlyn and then rage quit.
She ran off with my heart.
Then she became my Fantasy Football team avatar. Suck it, Alex! *chop*
Wrestling Is Real? More like, Wrestling Is A Monster,
BURN!
This was my first live show I attended and to be honest the wrestling quality wasn t great overall, but damn I still had fun.
1. The crowd were hilarious. There was some guy dressed as Superman in the crowd for absolutely no fucking reason and when everyone got bored they just chanted ‘Superman’ over and over till he stood up on his chair and started posing and the crowd went crazy. I saw him during the adverts shaking folks hands on his way to the bathroom, dude had become a celebrity by the end of the show.
2. A few rows ahead of me was a drunk guy dressed as Bray Wyatt, yet tried to start a Husky Harris chant when the Wyatts appeared. Dude was odd. But he did chant Chris Benoit earlier in the night, so whatever.
3. The dark match was Wade Barrett destroying Sandow with Regal as special guest ring announcer. Bit disappointed that Regal wasn t wrestling, but I was happy enough seeing the return of the sad barber himself!
How do you chant Chris Benoit, anyway? It just comes out weird anyway I imagine it.
Did Barrett fully embrace the Bad News?
NAME RE-DAC-TED *clap clap clap-clap-clap*
I think the best part of WWE coming to my city was this morning when I was walking to college and spotted Jinder Mahal going to the Gym. I was going to say hi but it was quite early and he looked rather moody, probably sad at having lost again I assumed.
You have to break it into three:
Chris! Ben! Wah! Chris! Ben! Wah! Chris! Ben! Wah! Chris! Ben! Wah!
I noticed Superman in the crowd during the Cena/Real Americans match. I assumed he was there to make fun of Cena.
Yeah that was the only possible connection my brain could make.
someone cut out bray wyatt’s body from the still-image of the 2:59 second of that video and photoshop him into dancing ballet or standing on the front of the titanic held by someone from behind or something.
I didn’t understand ScooterMcGooch’s comment from the top 10 (if someone can help me), but the rest were all money !
He’s implying Ryback did an Richie Incognito.
aaaaaaaand what’s an Richie Incognito again ?!
/quick google
I kinda understand ? thanks anyway.
It was just a reference to an NFL football player bullying his team mate. And the line Scooter used was what Incognito (the bully) said to Martin (the victim).
It was a pretty good line. Though I thought my line was better.
Wow, Be-Bop and Rocksteady got repped hard this week.
Interesting (to me, at least) to see Reigns is the Shield member that gets to face off with Bray himself, as it seems that role would go to whoever the WWE considers the ‘leader’ of the Shield. I would have thought it was Ambrose.
Roman’s the Shield member that Vince has the hard-on for (easy to see why; Samoan, typical WWE look, those eyes and that hair… *ahem*), and dirtsheets say he’s in line for a singles push so sorta makes sense
“I really want Rowan Atkinson to guest host Raw now, if only to see Santino get a raw Thanksgiving turkey stuck on the cobra’s head.”
OH GOD. HOLY SHIT. DYING.
I’d rather see a raw turkey get stuck on Santino’s head and he stumbles around the ring while the cobra tries to eat the turkey.
[pbs.twimg.com]
so THIS is a thing…
EEE! So excited for this art project. Also, I know nothing at all about Curtis Axle.
Not even how to spell his name. So, I’m thinking this is going to go real well.
To be fair, the WWE didn’t know how to spell or pronounce his name the first few weeks Axel got called up to the big show. Cole once in awhile still calls him Kurt Angle.
It took me a few, but I figured it out. That pic of Zack Ryder on page 6? He looks just like Breaking Bad’s Steve Gomez in that bank scene.
WWE Universe: “Hey.”
Zack Ryder: “Hey.”
I laughed so much at watching Ambrose march around the ring like “These motherfucker’s!” while Wyatt held Rowan and Harper back.
I loved that! My favorite Ambrose thing is when he whips DBry into the corner and charges after him. DBry does his back flip off the turnbuckles and Dean charges, immediately turns around and stomps his way to the middle of the ring in a “I know what you’re doing’ next, come at me bro!” sorta way.
f*ck yeah that’s the best thing about ambrose ! totally f*cking badass !!
I was so, so sad everytime ambrose and punk met each other in the ring at that match, because both guys are probably arguably the best promo cutters in a looooooooooooooong time in wwe (after bray wyatt, obviously) but didn’t get to talk to each other at all. wwe thinks those two guys are good at wrestling enough to get them over, like bryan or rollins or surprisingly, reigns ! but no. those two are powerful when there’s a mic in their hand. but triple h and stephanie and the rest of that bunch won’t give them the chance for it, will they ? nooooooo, they dooooooooon’t ! f*ck that, seriously.
Not sure I entirely disagree with your WORST on the Goldust/Cody v. Orton match. While the finish was middling, the match itself was pretty good. The tag team champs took Orton to the limit, and he was too much of a coward to let himself be pinned. This makes sense. Goldust and Cody should overwhelm and beat anyone (they are two guys AND the tag team champs). Orton is a heel, but a proud heel, and he walked out of the ring to avoid the embarrassment of being pinned. While Big Show arriving and destroying him kinda sucked, it also made sense in that Orton had been pushed to his limit during the match – he’d made an effort to win, but couldn’t and walked out to avoid the pin and the shame of losing. Therefore, Show arriving fresh and beating him when he’s tired and worn from the match is entirely sensible. You might be a bit jaded from Cena killing everyone, at all times and in any situation, but from my perspective, the match was good, and the finish was okay.
I don’t think he’s saying the matches weren’t fine, as he’s saying the reason for making them in first place was stupid.
basicly, when a normal-sized face gets booked against two heels and wins, that makes them look bad. and when a bad guy gets booked against two good guys giving them the advantage, that doesn’t make the good guys look courageous or powerful. handicap matches only work best if the one guy is clearly so much powerful than the two guys against him and dominates them in minutes, making this handicap match put him over, or if the guy that is outnumbered is a face and is losing to the heels because of the disadvantage.
yeah dude you’ve got to read the text under the boldface, not just the bold. I never said the match was bad, it was just weirdly deconstructive and unnecessary.
Great as always and the photoshops XD
I fell asleep before the main event so I’m kind of disappointed I missed it but I’m also not disappointed that I didn’t have to get excited for a 6v6 match. My hopes for Survivor Series are that the buyrates are low and HHH realizes no one wants to see court cases play out on WWE TV, unless they’re Sheamus making blatantly racist jokes with Otunga as his legal council.
JKoebs, that was the tits.
I remember you making the same argument about Ziggler maybe a year ago, Brandon. Saying he was the Randy Savage of today, having great matches with the top guys… Well, what’s happened since then?? I hardly watch RAW anymore and part of the reason is that the ZigZag Man’s star has fallen so far (your take on Sandow is another). Meaningless Mcgillicutty matches and pregame matches and riding John Cena as an “analyst” is not where this guy should be at this point in his career.
I didn’t know i could be this happy to make a hand turkey
This was the first time I’ve seen RAW live in a while because of my schedule, and eeesh. They continue to not have any idea how to fill three hours properly, and quite frankly the only thing I enjoyed was anything associated with The Shield and Bryan/Punk.
There’s NO reason why the midcard is as terrible as it is. And my god, WWE, a small number of people watch Total Divas. (I’d argue more E! reality fans watch it than wrestling fans, but I’m just making stuff up to prove my likely wrong point.) Way less than you THINK. Don’t run storylines based on that “show”.
They really have to do SOMETHING about the crowds. Perhaps not bore them to tears? But they’ll just chalk it up to international fans being international fans instead of realizing that large chunks of the fanbase DO NOT WANT TO SEE yet another authority angle take place. The biggest pro wrestling company in the world (?) should not have crowds just being actively passive (occasionally volatile) toward the product.
So yeah, pretty poor RAW. But the live discussion was great, with some absolute zingers throughout the night from everyone. Thanks again for the experience….and the report, Brandon!
Wow, the faces sure acted like heels last night. It’s quite the mixed message the WWE is sending the children. CM Punk was the worst offender last night. Though R Truth was a close second.
At least the Wyatts and Shield showdown was pretty sweet.
I’m really, really hating cm punk lately. and just like 2 months ago I loved him more than anyone else and was defending him and wishing that he’d even win the rumble !!! I don’t know anymore, man …
this fued with heyman and his guys was very promising at the beginning and felt like it could be the fued of the year by the end of summerslam, even ! but all it’s done by the very end is hurt everybody’s careers (at least to me).
I feel the same way, man. It’s kind of a piss off what they’ve done to Punk.
This would never happen (because it didn’t happen in a super smarky arena last night), but I’d love for the crowd to start chanting “Be a Star” the next time Punk pulls this shit again, as a face.
I actually loved CM Punk there, I was so thankful for him killing the continuation of the Heyman angle stone dead. It was just ‘fuck you Heyman, I m over you now’.
I’ve never understood this fantasy that faces should turn the other cheek, or something, in a business where (in kayfabe) they’re paid to fight, and regularly get into blood feuds with one another.
Yeah, it’s a dick move for Punk to beat Heyman some more; but I can’t think of a face in WWF/E history that wouldn’t have taken the opportunity to beat up a guy he was very recently feuding with. Bob Backlund, maybe?
I don’t know. Whatever. I get it. WWE faces *do* act like assholes; and the Be A Star program is a constant case of “Do As I Say, Not As I Do.” That’s just the way it is.
I’m not blaming cm punk for hitting heyman. I’m blaming wwe for making heyman come back and still mention cm punk and at the end let cm punk hit him.
I d like a face that turns the other cheek, but maybe only one just for a bit of variety. It d be interesting to watch him struggle with his morals while surrounded by so many violent and irrational people.
I think Brandon is Curtis Axel’s best chance on relevance these days. In a way Brandon is doing better than Paul Heyman with CA.
i wuz robbed
I was disappointed to find out that The Wyatt/Shield showdown was just a one-off moment. The WWE loves doing those. Moments that shine with pure gold and guarantee money, only to fizzle out or quietly become fuzzed out by asinine, pointless decisions that are rage-inducing at the worst, or inspire indifference at the best.
Hell, regarding this recent admiration of handicap matches, I would have been down with a Shield vs Wyatts vs Dragon Punks (or Dragon Edge??) match up. A traditional elimination 6 on 6 match would be what’s up too, though.
Despite it all, I just hope this leads to where it should go, in my humble as fuck opinion: a harsh, brutal and poignant Daniel Bryan/CM Punk rivalry. It has to be. And it should be for the unification of the world titles. Of course, that’s IF they want to evolve successfully into the future. Which they obviously aren’t totally inclined to do.
These rumors about Hogan and Goldberg returning are super depressing, but it’s dirt sheets so who knows.
it’s more likely cena and orton will keep the world titles to unify them at wrestlemania. or it could be cena/bryan or cena/punk, as those matches also got history.
Yeah, I can dig that. It’s definitely the most sensible, considering it already has build. But for once I wish they would do a complete 180º that makes me happy rather than sad and confused about why I remain charmed by wrasslin’.
I m hoping they will end up doing the six vs six survivor series match, team evil loses and then we finally get the Wyatt Shield rivalry as both blame each other for costing them the match. So there s still hope.
Such a bizarre show. Between the handicap matches, the Union Jack (not learning the difference) tights on heels, and other strange match-ups, I’m left wondering if they literally hit the pub for a few pints beforehand and no one wrote a rundown. Kane, Vickie, and Maddox MAY have actually planned the show on the fly.
Typing this on the bus so can’t type too much or I’ll be sick. Great read Brandon!
Am I the only one confounded why Kane was dragged away by feral swamp-dwelling cultish hillbillies, and came back wearing a suit and Herman Munster’s loafers?
Tat late, good stuff.