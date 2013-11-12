The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/11/13: The Union Jacks Era Has Begun

#Paul Heyman #Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #CM Punk #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.12.13 150 Comments
Union Jacks WWE Raw 3MB

Pre-show notes:

– Sharing the report has never been easier. Here, look at this thing!

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– If you like the Raw column, here are some others you might like: NXT, Impact, Total Divas and Nate Birch’s Smackdown version.

– Follow my attempt to be a famous screenwriter here, and follow my attempts to not be super-horrible at ring announcing for a real wrestling promotion here. Follow my attempts to salvage a job when it turns out I’m bad at both of those things at WithLeather.com.

Please click through for the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for November 11, 2013. Live from Enga-land!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#Dolph Ziggler#Triple H#CM Punk#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGS3MBALBERTO DEL RIOANTONIO CESAROBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG E LANGSTONBIG SHOWBRAD MADDOXCM PUNKCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELCURTIS AXEL ART PROJECTDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERENGLANDFANDANGOGOLDUSTJACK SWAGGERJohn CenaKANEKOFI KINGSTONLOS MATADORESMICHAEL COLENATALYAPAUL HEYMANPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRANDY ORTONRYBACKSANTINO MARELLATAMINA SNUKATHE BELLA TWINSTHE SHIELDTHE USOSTRIPLE HTYSON KIDDVICKIE GUERREROWWEWWE RAWWYATT FAMILY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP