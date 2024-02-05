It took Bijan Robinson three years to beat Iowa State during his stellar collegiate career at Texas. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that final matchup during his junior year in 2022 was the first where someone other than Brock Purdy was under center for the Cyclones. Purdy and Robinson go back — the two went to high school about 90 minutes from one another in Arizona, and both were named the state’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year — and in Robinson’s eyes, it’s not a shock that Purdy is where he is now. “I think Brock’s always had that fire of, ‘I want to be the best on the field,’ and that dominance of, ‘I’m gonna get the job done, no matter what it takes,'” Robinson tells Uproxx Sports. “It’s more so grit and mentality that he brings to the game, and obviously he’s very talented. But I think what sets him apart is just his mentality and how he approaches the game.” Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, of course, are in Las Vegas as they prepare to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday. Robinson has also made his way out there as part of a partnership with Courtyard by Marriott that is celebrating a pair of frans ahead of the game. And before his old high school buddy tries to take down Patrick Mahomes, Robinson caught up with Uproxx Sports to discuss Purdy, his partnership with Courtyard, his rookie year, the Falcons hiring Raheem Morris, and much more. What do you have going on with Courtyard? Yeah, so this is the ultimate upgrade with Courtyard by Marriott, their Super Bowl sleepover, and we’re surprising two fans, Jametta and Chance. They’re here right now. They have a literal room in the stadium, and they’re gonna stay here for a couple of nights before the Super Bowl. It’s such a big opportunity — Chance, his [Unforgettable Soles] foundation, his donations with shoes, it’s been such a big thing and his mom, Jametta, she took the time, took the courage to try to get him something special, get something nice, and Courtyard by Marriott was, I feel, the best thing that she got for him. Just the opportunity and the appreciation that she gave to him, it was so huge. But yeah, man, that’s why I’m here, and I love to give back — to make people happy, make people smile — and this is definitely an amazing opportunity for them, for Courtyard by Marriott, and just for everybody that was involved in this. So, that’s why I came. Obviously, you’re out in Vegas because the Super Bowl is going to be there next week. What are your thoughts on the matchup, because these are two teams that you didn’t get a chance to play against this year, correct? Yeah. I think it’s gonna be a great game. Two great teams, two explosive offensive, two great defenses, Pat Mahomes, and I know Brock Purdy personally because we’re both from Arizona, so we’ve talked a lot. I think it’s gonna be a great matchup there, I’m excited to see how it comes about. They’re all obviously in Vegas, so they’re indoors, no elements that they have to worry about and I just know that it’s gonna be a great atmosphere. It’s gonna be a big defensive game, whoever stops them on defense the most, that’s who’s gonna win the game. So, we’ll see how that pans out.

I knew you were from Arizona, originally, not too terribly far from Brock. And obviously, you guys played a ton in college. Did you play against him in high school? Did you know him at all going into college? And what are your thoughts on why he has become a guy who could lead a team to the Super Bowl? We knew each other in high school, me and him were up for player of the year, like, every year we were in high school. And even just playing him in college, it was awesome as well being able to get to compete with him at the college level, just two Arizona guys going back and forth. But, to your question, I think Brock’s always had that fire of, “I want to be the best on the field,” and that dominance of, “I’m gonna get the job done, no matter what it takes.” It’s more so grit and mentality that he brings to the game, and obviously he’s very talented. But I think what sets him apart is just his mentality and how he approaches the game. And I feel that when you have a guy like Kyle Shanahan that can put him in the best position possible, he’s gonna be at his best and he’s gonna thrive in all facets of the game. I feel like for him getting a chance to go out there and show what he can do, it’s all been a blessing for him. I feel like that’s why he’ll potentially lead his team to a Super Bowl win. You’re pretty good running back yourself, so I’m interested in your thoughts on the running backs in this one. Two very different paths to the league and where they are now, but they became two really exceptional players. What do you like when you sit down and watch Christian, and what do you like when you sit down and watch Isiah? Obviously Christian, he’s a guy that I’m inspired by as far as my game. Whether it’s catching the ball out of the backfield, lining up at receiver and catching the ball, obviously running the ball and just being physical and making the defense uncomfortable. I think that he does a really good job of doing that, and with how they scheme up things for him in the run game, I feel like it’s perfect for his style, just to get downhill as fast as possible and rack up those those yards in a hurry, I love how he takes advantage of it. And now, he can make people miss, make people hesitate coming up to him, that’s what I love. And then with Isiah, he’s just extremely physical in how he runs the ball. I know that people joke around, saying that he bites rocks when he runs, but I think it’s true! He gets the ball and he’s looking to find content, and he’s looking to create contact. Nowadays, you don’t see a lot of running backs that want to find contact, they want to either make you miss or find a way to get around you instead of go through you. But with him, he’s always trying to find a way to just punish you going through you, and I really respect that with his game. Are you a prediction guy? Can I get a prediction from you or are you gonna keep that one close to the vest? I can give you a prediction. Let’s get it. I think it’s gonna be the Chiefs, 27-23. What gets you to that point? I just know when they get to the Super Bowl, Pat Mahomes and those guys, Travis Kelce, even all the receivers — I feel like all those receivers are gonna be locked in, and they have Isiah to run that ball. I feel like they’re always just locked in when it comes to games like this, and it’s kind of hard to stop them. But then, I feel like the 49ers aren’t gonna let down and they’re gonna give it one hell of a game. They might come back and just win. But I feel it’s two good teams, it’s two perfect teams for the style of play. I don’t think it’s gonna be a big shootout, but I think it’s gonna be one of those games where it comes down to the wire and that fourth quarter is going to be the most important.