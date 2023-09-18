bill belichick
NBC
Sports

Bill Belichick Furiously Spiked His Challenge Flag Next To An Official (And Then Lost The Challenge)

The Patriots continued their brutal opening stretch of the season on Sunday night as they hosted the Dolphins a week after battling the Eagles in a close loss. Once again the Patriots defense held up pretty well against the high-octane Miami offense, but Mac Jones and the Pats offense could never get out of first gear, scoring just three points in the first three quarters as New England trailed 17-3 going into the final quarter.

The frustration with an inept offense was exacerbated for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled to have been stopped short of the sticks on a 3rd and 2 run up the middle as the Pats worked the ball deep into Miami territory. Belichick stewed on the sidelines as an official fixed the chains, waiting for confirmation he should challenge the play, and once he got word it was at least close, he spiked his red challenge flag right next to the official like an angry toddler.

Unfortunately for Belichick, his emphatic challenge toss was not met with an overturn as the call stood on the field due to a lack of indisputable evidence. Mac Jones would sneak it for the first down on the 4th and inches attempt, but then promptly tossed an interception to ruin all that hard work, which certainly only further left Belichick on tilt on the sidelines.

The Pats would drive down for their first touchdown to open the fourth quarter and ease some of the tension in Gillette, but still had work to do to reel in the Fins.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×