Bill Simmons Went On Another Spectacular Twitter Rant, Calling Out ESPN And ‘Mike And Mike’

Remember when Bill Simmons got suspended for dropping napalm on Roger Goodell? Remember when he called out his bosses, daring them to suspend him? Yeah, well, he’s sort of at it again. This morning, ESPN’s Mike and Mike ripped Simmons for comments he made about LeBron James. In short, Simmons said James doesn’t look the same and he’s certainly not playing like it (he’s right by the way).
“Anyone who thinks LeBron looks the same is fooling themselves,” Simmons said. “He doesn’t have the same impulsiveness. He looks 20 pounds lighter physically. Just his general force-of-natureness capacity — whatever you want to say — it’s not there. And he’s driving to the basket, and he’s under the rim now, and I don’t know what that means. I don’t know if he’s hurt, I don’t know if the big weight loss has affected his game or whatever. This is not a jump-to-conclusion thing. I have been watching this Cavs team since the preseason games started, and he does not look the same.”
Mike and Mike followed that with “and that’s one of the most ridiculous lines I’ve ever heard in any sport in my life. Four games into a season. I don’t even … that’s ridiculous.” Kinda overboard and kinda nonsense to tell you the truth. That’s why Simmons WENT OFF.
I’m up and down with Simmons. I truly enjoy his writing but he’s come off petty on TV. Combine that with the time he basically challenged his employer to suspend him, and well, I’m not so sure he’s the “joe blogger” he once was. That being said, in this particular instance, it’s hard not to be on his side. Mike and Mike’s attack was totally taken out of context.
Stay tuned as this will likely heat up in the next 24 hours…
even if i don’t like the things he says i like his brassy approach to things. him and olberman should team up
Too bad they hate each other with a burning passion.
Most people won’t get this.
I am really enjoying Cranky Simmons. He appears to give zero f**ks at this point, and he has become (once again) immensely entertaining.
Not only is he right on this issue, but it’s impossible to ever side with Mike and Mike on anything, ever.
He’s at his best when he gives zero fucks. He’s at his worst when he is trying to please his bosses.
Yeah, I think his success with Grantland has proved to him that he can do it on his own and it feels like he’s coming to the point where he’s willing to take less money for more freedom. Zero fucks Simmons is my favorite Simmons.
ESPN owns Grantland. Billy is really shooting himself in the foot if he is trying to get fired by ESPN. Without ESPN he loses everything. No column with millions of built in clicks, no NBA show, no nothing. And who really cares about Grantland anyway? I don’t know too many people that like their sports sprinkled with Taylor Swift and reality tv talk.
I absolutely guarantee you that during his suspension, he talked with multiple people about options once he’s done with ESPN. He likely has standing offers on the table right now in case he gets fired.
If you listen to his podcast with James Andrew Miller (The SNL and ESPN oral history book guy) from last week, there’s a point where they had to edit out when they discussed what’s going on with him, and the tone around that part definitely made it seem like he’s very well set for backup plans.
And he pretty much proved with Grantland that he can move his column away from ESPN and still get massive traffic.
Hyperbole has lost all meaning at Uproxx.
That’s the most ridiculous statement anyone has ever written on the internet.
Posting in an epic thread!
Additional context was that Simmons was trying to compare the LBJ situation to Pujols jumping ship to the Angels. Simmons was claiming that Pujols lost the edge while still ‘in his prime,’ and is worried the same thing is happening to Lebron.
For once, Golic was right.
Further Context
“he also stressed that it was very early in the season, though, and qualified his statement by saying ‘please, sports blogs and people, don’t throw this in my face”
I’ll give you the early season statement, but even as a Simmons fan, I get annoyed when he says things like “this is just me having a conversation with a friend” or “don’t throw this in my face.” He gets paid to make this content like any other talking head and should not be exempt from being called out when he is wrong, and he acts like he should be.
just having a conversation about sports is what I do in my living room or on the phone with friends, he put this out on the air for millions (thousands?) to hear and is getting paid for it.
I’m all for anyone who calls out that awful network. Espn is to televised sports what FIFA is to soccer or the NCAA is to college sports. say what you will about Simmons but the dude knows about Basketball, he Golic would be pissed if people try to call out his knowledge of slinging overpriced diet TV dinners
mike and Mike sucks….all they ever talk about is the NFL….OF course fuck ESPN in general, but thats a whole other conversation….I’m a big fan of most of Simmons’ work, so I could be biased…but I’m a Yankees fan too, so go figure
Jacko?
Can I root for meteor?
Simmons is a tool.
In this case, Simmons is right. Mike and Mike watch about as much basketball as the average American watches curling. Anything they say on the subject might as well be coming out of Skip Bayless’ bunghole.
Simmons looks more like the anti-christ in the Left Behind movies than ever.
ESPN sucks
Used to be quality stuff
Just like MTV
But what can you do?
Until the others catch up
Sit there and suffer
I see what you did there. Nice haiku ;)
Bill Simmons is and always has been a no talent hack. Looks like his 15 minutes of fame are almost up…….
The network as a whole sucks. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was drummed up in order to boost ratings.
Wat?
“analist”? Could Simmons sue you for slander?
Is an analist typically a pitcher or catcher, or would an analist just be an overall anal enthusiast?
Mike & Mike were making a point; not criticizing Simmons…..me thinks he needs to go to a competent garage; he sounds like there are alot of screws loose on that Yugo!!
Props on the username tho.
Fuck Bill Simmons and Grantland. Dude’s been a hack since he started.
Yeah, you’re wrong so utterly and completely wrong X. Simmons is a hack and garbage. The idiots who postponed Bleacher Report or Yard Barker are better.
Postponed=post on.
Bill Simmons still sucks sweaty nut sack though.
“Have the balls to call me and discuss it” – says Simmons via Twitter. No irony there.
Seriously. Posts on the Internet like a little 14 year old girl. If you’re pissed, show some nuts and call them up. Oh wait, this is Bill Simmons we’re talking about. Fucking hack and a little bitch.
I enjoyed “Bill Simmons still sucks sweaty nut sack though”. The key is for the nutsack to be SWEATY. For some reason that makes it funnier.
I’m not claiming to be an expert (like Simmons) I just imagine that’s how Billy boy enjoys them, salty and damp.
HACK VS HACK(S) PAY PERVIEW SLAPFIGHT!
Hack Vs. Hacks Licking Sacks to the Max!
If Simmons gets fired by ESPN he can always go on Carolla’s podcast some more.
Simmons is a joke. Golic knows what he’s talking about. Golic has played sports before. Simmons just talks about it. Judging LeBron four games into a season IS ridiculous, and people like Simmons DO just grab headlines and run with it. Mike and Mike did nothing wrong. This Simmons idiot needs to get a life and learn what Freedom Of Speech is, along with having an opinion.
Wow, am I missing something, was what they said about Simmons’ Lebron comments really that harsh,?I don’t think they meant anything other than they disagree with him. Seems like a disproportionate response on Simmons’ part, to get something going.
Holy shit. Is there really anyone out there that thinks LeBron doesn’t look different?
I think it’s pretty great that you and him are apparently on a first name basis. Good ‘ol Bill.
What’s funny is that I was listening to the LeBatard show yesterday and LeBatard said the same thing that LeBron lacked explosiveness and physically just looked different that he wasn’t scoring underneath the basket like he use to, he also said it was every early in the season but the weight loss should have at least made him faster and more explosive which is something that has nothing to do with chemistry. You’re either explosive or not. LeBatard makes the same statement but doesn’t get called out for it.
I agree with both Simmons and Le Batard, LeBron does look different yes it’s early in the season but it’s really not all that far fetched of a statement.
The thing is, no one watches more NBA basketball than Simmons. I’d be willing to bet no one watches more of Lebron than Simmons. Mike & Mike, like most radio hosts, don’t really watch basketball. Granted Simmons is a whiny twat, but the man knows his NBA.
