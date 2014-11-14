Bill Walton Perfectly Explains Why Basketball Is Better Than Football And Baseball

Bill Walton has been known to wax poetic about basketball when given the chance. Last April during a postgame show after the NCAA’s, he referenced both Oscar Wilde and Neil Young to describe his feelings about the tournament.
“Think Oscar Wilde when he said, ‘every saint has a past, every sinner has a future.’ But also think Neil Young. ‘The fork in the road, light a candle’. Instead of cursing the darkness, let’s light a candle for where we’re going. This was fantastic for the world. We are better people for having been here. It was absolutely incredible. I’m inspired. I don’t know when I’ll ever sleep again.”
On Thursday he was back to his old tricks, this time explaining why basketball is better than football and baseball.
Bill Walton on why basketball is better than football – "a halfway house between the army and prison" – and baseball: http://t.co/3ND7nyxPvZ—
James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 13, 2014
I’m not even entirely sure I know what it means to be a halfway house between the army and prison, and yet I’m still confident it works.
Keep ’em coming, Bill.
He says “halfway house between the army and prison” like it’s a bad thing.
I think he’s saying football is for thugs and baseball is for fat asses, and basketball is where he figures all the gentleman beefcake is.
Damn I didn’t know Bill was suffering from dementia/Alzheimer’s. Clearly off his meds.
+1 Bill, +1
Addendum: Basketball is the only sport where every player matters
Greg Oden agrees. So does Hasheem Thabeet, Robert Swift, Bill’s own fucking kid, Len Bias, etc. Good thing Kobe had Adam Morrison on his team right?
Hockey SON
Walton is the rare successful athlete who can measure his lifetime reefer intake by the ton. Therefore, he’s simultaneously profound and incomprehensible.
So basically, “the sport that paid me and gave me and my family the lifestyle we have.”
I’m cool with that.
every basketball fan knows this, baseball is just slow and boring, football leaves their players with concussions and brain damage. basketball just pure fun, could play it all day