Bill Walton Perfectly Explains Why Basketball Is Better Than Football And Baseball

11.14.14

Bill Walton has been known to wax poetic about basketball when given the chance. Last April during a postgame show after the NCAA’s, he referenced both Oscar Wilde and Neil Young to describe his feelings about the tournament.

“Think Oscar Wilde when he said, ‘every saint has a past, every sinner has a future.’ But also think Neil Young. ‘The fork in the road, light a candle’. Instead of cursing the darkness, let’s light a candle for where we’re going. This was fantastic for the world. We are better people for having been here. It was absolutely incredible. I’m inspired. I don’t know when I’ll ever sleep again.”

On Thursday he was back to his old tricks, this time explaining why basketball is better than football and baseball.

I’m not even entirely sure I know what it means to be a halfway house between the army and prison, and yet I’m still confident it works.

Keep ’em coming, Bill.

