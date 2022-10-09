The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14-point favorites. It is not a huge surprise — the Bills might be the best team in the NFL while the Steelers are giving rookie signal caller Kenny Pickett his first career start — but it’s still something to see a team favored by two touchdowns against almost anyone, let along Pittsburgh.

Anyway, Buffalo apparently thought it would be fun to help the Steelers out a little bit on the opening kickoff, as it was muffed and only brought out to the Bills’ 2-yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down and a run for no gain on second, things looked good for Pittsburgh’s defense and then oh god a 98-yard pitch-and-catch for a touchdown.

Davis didn’t even run any sort of special route here, he just managed to get behind the entire Steeler defense, and of course, it’s rare that Josh Allen will miss on this sort of throw when he has time to stand in the pocket and go deep. While it is early in the day, we are going to go out on a limb and say it’s going to be very difficult for anyone to have a longer touchdown than this on Sunday.