Getty Image

Blake Bortles is getting paid. The signal caller and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed on a three-year deal, one that will keep him with the franchise that drafted him third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft through the 2020 campaign. The news of the two sides working on a deal was first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Soon after, Adam Schefter of the worldwide leader added in the details of the deal. Schefter reported that the deal is for three years, and that Bortles can make up to $66.5 million. In a far more important detail, Bortles isn’t getting a ton of guaranteed cash, as he’s only in line to receive $26.5 million from Jacksonville.