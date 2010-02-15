BODE MILLER GETS A BRONZE MEDAL

Was there a more overrated athlete EVER than Bode Miller in the Turin Games four years ago? Dude did absolutely nothing in 2006, and then went o-fer in 2007 AND 2009, but decided to come back to the Olympics for one more shot at redemption. Oh, this might be a spoiler…
Defending overall World Cup champion Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway took silver [in the men’s downhill], a slim 0.07 seconds behind, and Bode Miller of the United States snapped his medal drought at major events by taking the bronze, only 0.09 behind [gold medal winner and noted Swiss guy Didier] Defago.–SI.com.
Wouldn’t that be great to decide, “Yeah, I’d like to come back to the Olympics this year.” Most people train and sweat and sacrifice their whole lives, and this douche acts like the Games are just an invite to an office holiday party. Well, I’ve gotta see what else is going on. I mean, who all is gonna be there. Is it Bring Your Own? Because I’m totally not going if it isn’t Bring Your Own. Thanks for adding to the medal count. You make Andy Roddick’s press appear balanced and objective.
wrong call dude…this guy has won 2 world overall championships, best male US skier of all time. And I know for a fact he crushes ass, gets wasted, and dominates the scene (or at least he has in the past) As far as I’m concerned he’s the man…i usually agree with this site, but you sound like Skip Bayless’ dumb ass saying “but where is the rings!” this guy has done it all including 2 silver medals and 1 bronze in the all important olympics. He’s everything this site should celebrate.
fuck Bode Miller and his 2 ‘world overall championships’. This dude talks big shit and when it comes to the Olympics in 2006 he came up up empty.
WL certainly shouldn’t celebrate his special brand of ‘douchey-chokiness’
Had a badass ride today on a crappy slope and damn near got us a gold. If he skis like that in his next 3 events he will get some more medals.
I get the feeling that he’s a solid guy who just despises the media members that show up at olympics and are all of a sudden experts on his sport, even though he knows he has never seen them at any other events. So he fucks with them.
On a side note can we all agree never to let a stoner city host another Olympics, these guys can’t even keep zambonis running (see the 500m speed skating). I say we just let commies host the games from now on, these non stop problems would never happen if the organizers knew their lives were at stake, and really isn’t that what the olympics are all about. We certainly don’t need the hassle.
He’s everything this site should celebrate.
Are you in the right place?
if being at the top of a sport, traveling around the world, going out at night and taking home the hottest mountain town girls available isn’t condoned and celebrated at this site…then get F-ed
bode recognizes the olympics are just a giant jerk off and actually takes the appropriate attitude towards them. its not about flag waving bullshit, its athletes competing. so last olympics he didn’t win a medal. big fucking deal. its not like bronze medals are all that sweet either. he’s still one of the best skiers in the world and if he doesnt feel like sucking costas’ dick at the holy alter of the sacred a olympic games then good for him. and if youre offended by the fact that he’s representing america and didnt compete hard enough to meet your standards of representation then you are fucking retarded as that is the dumbest shit anyone can possibly get worked up about.
I strangely enough know Bode and he is a totally solid dude. He goes to the olympics to crush ass like a champ and do what he has been doing since he was 3. For real guys he lost in 06 because he was hung the hell over every day and sore from nailing every female skier he could find.
Says my wife, who’s father spent most of his winters trying to convince bode to stop skiing closed trails: He doesn’t ski for the “glory” the way that other Olympians do. He skis to push himself and the sport to see what new things he can do on his skis. He does for the most part think the media are worthless interlopers, especially because the world is obsessed with the medals not the actual talent or individuality of the skier. Bode is an amazing skier, his style is determined by where he learned, the snow is totally different. Oh and before you get to harsh on him, can you do what he does? because unless you’re another 2 time world champion with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in the Olympics, or you’ve been skiing since before you weighed more than your own ski equipment, you probably have no clue what you are talking about.
anyone else have a feeling the same dude wrote all the anon emails above this?
Yeah, Bode sucks. I hope he finds a way to impale himself on his skis.
“anyone else have a feeling the same dude wrote all the anon emails above this?”
2-1 it was Mr. Miller himself.
You guys should suck it. Skiing is much too competetive to win all races or even most races. Its not basketball where five superstars an dominate one superstar and four nobodys. Bode is a stoner and he probably got some of that bomb canadian weed b4 his races. I dont think Turin has herb like Canada. Thats what happen in Turin, bad buds!!!!!!!