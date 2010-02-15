BODE MILLER GETS A BRONZE MEDAL

Was there a more overrated athlete EVER than Bode Miller in the Turin Games four years ago? Dude did absolutely nothing in 2006, and then went o-fer in 2007 AND 2009, but decided to come back to the Olympics for one more shot at redemption. Oh, this might be a spoiler…

Defending overall World Cup champion Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway took silver [in the men’s downhill], a slim 0.07 seconds behind, and Bode Miller of the United States snapped his medal drought at major events by taking the bronze, only 0.09 behind [gold medal winner and noted Swiss guy Didier] Defago.–SI.com.

Wouldn’t that be great to decide, “Yeah, I’d like to come back to the Olympics this year.” Most people train and sweat and sacrifice their whole lives, and this douche acts like the Games are just an invite to an office holiday party. Well, I’ve gotta see what else is going on. I mean, who all is gonna be there. Is it Bring Your Own? Because I’m totally not going if it isn’t Bring Your Own. Thanks for adding to the medal count. You make Andy Roddick’s press appear balanced and objective.