BODE MILLER GETS A BRONZE MEDAL

#Olympics #Skiing
02.15.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Was there a more overrated athlete EVER than Bode Miller in the Turin Games four years ago? Dude did absolutely nothing in 2006, and then went o-fer in 2007 AND 2009, but decided to come back to the Olympics for one more shot at redemption. Oh, this might be a spoiler…

Defending overall World Cup champion Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway took silver [in the men’s downhill], a slim 0.07 seconds behind, and Bode Miller of the United States snapped his medal drought at major events by taking the bronze, only 0.09 behind [gold medal winner and noted Swiss guy Didier] Defago.–SI.com.

Wouldn’t that be great to decide, “Yeah, I’d like to come back to the Olympics this year.” Most people train and sweat and sacrifice their whole lives, and this douche acts like the Games are just an invite to an office holiday party. Well, I’ve gotta see what else is going on. I mean, who all is gonna be there. Is it Bring Your Own? Because I’m totally not going if it isn’t Bring Your Own. Thanks for adding to the medal count. You make Andy Roddick’s press appear balanced and objective.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Skiing
TAGSBODE MILLERcancerOLYMPICSskiing

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP