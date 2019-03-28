The Olympics Want To Add Breakdancing To The 2024 Games In Paris

Getty Image

Breakdancing is about to become a medaled event. The International Olympic Committee has recommended breakdancing to join the Olympic Games in 2024. The IOC plans to add the dancing as a way to make the Olympics more “urban,” per IOC president Thomas Bach.

According to The Washington Post, the IOC also recommended sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding be added to the program of the 2024 games, set to take place in Paris, France. The IOC’s executive board met Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland, and recommended the four sports be added to the games. While it’s far from official just yet — the full committee needs to approve the sports in June — it is a big step in the process.

Skateboarding, climbing and surfing have already been approved for the summer games in Tokyo next year, part of the a significant youth movement by the IOC to get younger people involved.