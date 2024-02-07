Brock Purdy’s had quite the rise from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to where he is now. On Sunday, Purdy will line up under center for the San Francisco 49ers as the team takes the field for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. When that happens, he’ll be the first Mr. Irrelevant to quarterback a team in the NFL’s biggest game.

Purdy’s ascent has turned him into a household name, and on Monday, a viral tweet made its way around in which one Chiefs fan said that Purdy looks like Lee Harvey Oswald, who, uh, well you’ve probably heard of Lee Harvey Oswald but if not you can Google him.

Holy shit. Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald. pic.twitter.com/Bad7tJfycj — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) February 6, 2024

Frankly, I don’t really see it all that much, but if you do, I won’t begrudge you, dear reader. Anyway, Purdy met with the media in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and because weird questions get asked during pre-Super Bowl media availabilities every single year, someone decided to ask Purdy if he agreed with the assessment. Spoiler: Brock Purdy does not think he looks like Lee Harvey Oswald.

Brock Purdy isn't feeling the Lee Harvey Oswald comp … 😅 pic.twitter.com/zTGkWyEGCd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

I like how you can clearly tell that Purdy is baffled by the fact that this comparison exists, and that he’s trying to find a gentle way to say that he disagrees with it. Anyway, good on Purdy for not being nearly as upset about this question as he could probably justify being.