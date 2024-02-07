brock purdy
Getty Image
Sports

Brock Purdy Disagrees With Viral Tweet Saying He Looks Like Lee Harvey Oswald

Brock Purdy’s had quite the rise from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to where he is now. On Sunday, Purdy will line up under center for the San Francisco 49ers as the team takes the field for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. When that happens, he’ll be the first Mr. Irrelevant to quarterback a team in the NFL’s biggest game.

Purdy’s ascent has turned him into a household name, and on Monday, a viral tweet made its way around in which one Chiefs fan said that Purdy looks like Lee Harvey Oswald, who, uh, well you’ve probably heard of Lee Harvey Oswald but if not you can Google him.

Frankly, I don’t really see it all that much, but if you do, I won’t begrudge you, dear reader. Anyway, Purdy met with the media in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and because weird questions get asked during pre-Super Bowl media availabilities every single year, someone decided to ask Purdy if he agreed with the assessment. Spoiler: Brock Purdy does not think he looks like Lee Harvey Oswald.

I like how you can clearly tell that Purdy is baffled by the fact that this comparison exists, and that he’s trying to find a gentle way to say that he disagrees with it. Anyway, good on Purdy for not being nearly as upset about this question as he could probably justify being.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×