The Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills played one of the ugliest games we’ve seen this season on Monday night. Thanks to four turnovers by Buffalo, it looked like they wouldn’t be able to defend their home field, particularly after a Broncos touchdown and an ensuing failed extra point with a little more than five minutes to go in the game gave them a six-point lead.

And then, the Bills gave themselves a chance. The team marched right down the field against a Denver defense that held up all night up to that point, and right after the two-minute warning, Josh Allen scampered into the end zone for a potential game-winning score to make it 22-21. All they had to do at that point was keep the Broncos from getting into field goal range, but unfortunately for them, they couldn’t do that on the heels of two shocking penalties.

Facing a third-and-10 from near midfield right after a sack, the Bills brought a blitz that nearly got to Russell Wilson, who could do nothing but chuck the ball down the field towards Jerry Jeudy. He underthrew him considerably, but Taron Johnson got hit for a defensive pass interference that put the Broncos in position for a field goal.

The Bills get called for pass interference on 3rd and 10 😮 pic.twitter.com/Ds4r8AzyH5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2023

After a pair of knees by Wilson were followed by Buffalo timeouts, Denver elected to take a fire drill approach to a game-winning field goal. Wilson took another knee, both sides ran out their field goal units, and because there was more than enough time, the Broncos could take the clock down before Wil Lutz attempted a kick. His boot from 41 yards went wide right … but a flag came because Buffalo had 12 men on the field. It put Denver another five yards closer, and Lutz was able to convert.

The wild final sequence of #DENvsBUF in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/L9Y8pi3YBO — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2023

The 24-22 win moved the Broncos to 4-5 on the year. Buffalo, meanwhile, has lost two in a row and four of their last six to fall to 5-5.