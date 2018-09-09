Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns have not won a football game since 2016 (when they won one). On Sunday against the Steelers, it looked for all the world like they were headed for an 18th consecutive loss as they trailed Pittsburgh 21-7 in the fourth quarter.

However, a tremendous effort from the Browns defense in the fourth quarter allowed Cleveland to pull back even with the Steelers and force overtime. Myles Garrett proved why he was well worth the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 in the fourth quarter with a pair of forced fumbles, with one being returned by Jabrill Peppers to the 1 yard line, leading to a touchdown on the next play.