Bryan Burwell Of The St. Louis Dispatch Has Passed Away At The Age of 59

Sad news to pass on this morning as Bryan Burwell, a sports columnist for the St. Louis Dispatch, has passed away at the age of 59. Burwell had previously worked for The Detroit News, USA Today, New York Daily News and was a regular on ESPN’s weekly Sports Reporters.
Burwell died after a “short battle with cancer.”
R.I.P. good sir.
Read Burwell as a kid when he wrote for The Detroit News, always appreciated his work. Met him in passing in the early 90s at a Pistons game.
R.I.P.
Co-sign 100%. I remember him from The Sports Reporters and from those SportsCentury things ESPN did. I think he’s been in a couple of 30 for 30’s too. I didn’t even know he had cancer. He was always informative. Rest In Peace.
I don’t think anyone knew he had cancer (outside of close friends).