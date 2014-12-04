Bryan Burwell Of The St. Louis Dispatch Has Passed Away At The Age of 59

Senior Editor
12.04.14 3 Comments

Sad news to pass on this morning as Bryan Burwell, a sports columnist for the St. Louis Dispatch, has passed away at the age of 59. Burwell had previously worked for The Detroit News, USA Today, New York Daily News and was a regular on ESPN’s weekly Sports Reporters.

Burwell died after a “short battle with cancer.”

R.I.P. good sir.

