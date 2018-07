Getty Image

With the clock dwindling in the final minute of the 2018 Home Run Derby finals, Bryce Harper looked to be in serious trouble. Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber posted 18 home runs to set a high bar for the hometown hero in the nation’s capital and, after some early struggles, Harper needed something of a miracle to close the gap and triumph in the always exciting competition.

It was at this point that Harper went completely out of his mind.

Bryce Harper switched into BEAST MODE for the last 30 seconds of his final round! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0va6KsWadb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2018