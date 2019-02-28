Getty Image

Bryce Harper’s long, long offseason as a free agent has finally come to an end.

The six-time All-Star and 2015 National League MVP has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jon Heyman, after courting deals from a number of other teams, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants among the squads interested in acquiring his services.

According to Heyman, the deal for Harper is worth $330 million, shattering the $300 million Manny Machado received from the Padres earlier this month and breaking the record $325 million deal the Miami Marlins gave Giancarlo Stanton.