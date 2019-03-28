Bryce Harper Wore Phillie Phanatic Cleats For His Phillies Debut

03.28.19 57 mins ago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Opening Day in Major League Baseball brings with it optimism and excitement for all 30 clubs around the league, but not all Opening Day matchups are created equal.

While some like the Yankees opened up with teams expected to be bottom-dwellers like the Orioles, others faced off with their chief competition for a divisional crown. That was the case in Philadelphia, as the Phillies hosted the Braves with an opportunity to get an early leg up on their rivals in the marathon that is the baseball season.

If that wasn’t enough, it also was Bryce Harper’s first game as a member of the Phillies after inking a gigantic contract to make the short trip from D.C. to Philly earlier this offseason. Harper knows how to play to the fans and has spent the last month-plus making sure Philly fans know he’s all in, and for his debut he broke out a fantastic pair of Phillie Phanatic cleats from Under Armour.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies#MLB
TAGSBRYCE HARPERMLBPHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP