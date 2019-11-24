Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Made History With A Fat Guy Touchdown Against The Falcons

There are few things more majestic in football than a Fat Guy Touchdown. Eagle-eyed NFL fans are on high alert at the goal line when large defensive players are surreptitiously inserted into the offense, usually at running back, fullback, or tight end. It means they might get a chance to score, and then we get a Fat Guy Celebration as a reward.

We were blessed on Sunday by a Fat Guy Touchdown, and it was a historic one. The Atlanta Falcons took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, with the Bucs driving and in the lead, they busted out a special passing play at the goal line. With defensive tackle Vita Vea in at fullback, Quarterback Jamies Winston looked for Vea at the goal line and he was wide open.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 VITA VEA HAS HAULED IN HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/UXlButlO9H — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2019

It’s difficult to get a 346-pound man that big that open, and he was poised enough to snatch the pass for the score. Please enjoy an iso look at Vea running his route. What a beautiful play.

#Buccaneers Vita Vea is 6-4, 347 pounds. So they threw him the ball. This is a BIG man TD.pic.twitter.com/pTC3QFO3mo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2019

In that Falcons defender’s defense, it was probably a good idea to cover that player who actually has trained to play offense. Just a good design from the Bucs there and they cashed in. But as Roger Sherman of The Ringer pointed out, this is a historic touchdown, as Vea is the heaviest man to ever catch a touchdown pass, per Pro-Football-Reference’s database.

🚨🚨🚨NFL HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE🚨🚨🚨 When 346-pound DT Vita Vea caught a touchdown for the Buccaneers, he became THE HEAVIEST PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY TO CATCH A TOUCHDOWN PASS, edging out 345-pound Jonathan Ogden! The Biggest Big Man Receiving Touchdown Ever! pic.twitter.com/EZ5y2YCNhp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 24, 2019

We are all so blessed this holiday season.