The Bucs Traded Up One Spot To Draft Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs

The first 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft went off without a hitch. The teams slated to pick in those spots stood pat, and while there were a few minor surprises, things were generally pretty predictable. Then, as the San Francisco 49ers were sitting at No. 13, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called and made a trade.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bucs — which sat in the No. 14 spot — tacked on a fourth-round pick to move up one spot and grab the No. 245 pick in the draft.

Tampa coming up to SF’s spot for tackle. SF getting 14 and 117 and giving 13 and its last seventh-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

With a new quarterback in town and a host of skill position talent, it was presumed that Tampa Bay was moving up to get some help along the offensive line. That’s exactly what ended up happening, and as a result, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is headed to the Bucs.

Wirfs was in contention to be the first offensive lineman taken in the draft. A physical specimen, Wirfs stands 6’5 and 320 pounds. He blew up at the combine, recording the best time among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.85 seconds), vertical jump (36.5 inches), and broad jump (121 inches). He can also do stuff like this.

Wirfs jumping out of a pool #ScoutPorn pic.twitter.com/FczmEPXfGQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

He’s getting dropped into quite the situation, as he’ll be expected to provide Tom Brady protection along the offensive line for a team that suddenly has Super Bowl aspirations.