The NFL’s Super Bowl Winners Are Getting Their Own Cool Commemorative Beer Cans

Hey, remember that one time your favorite team won the Super Bowl? No? That makes sense, as you were likely so sloshed at a Super Bowl party that you couldn’t tell which team was which. (The only thing you do recall is the Seahawks should have run the ball with Lynch, but that’s because everyone else said so first.)

Anyway, Bud Light is letting you re-live those apparently forgotten moments by introducing a series of commemorative beer cans for each of the 49 Super Bowl winners leading up to this year’s Super Bowl 50. The cans are an extension of the team-specific ones released by Bud Light earlier this year.

Here's a closer look at some of the cans with more recent winners, like the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens:

If you’re buying beer in bulk—be honest, that’s what you’re doing for football Sundays—then it’s a pretty cool idea. For example: Say you’re a Steelers fan *cough*. If nothing else, you get to watch your friends, many of whom are, say, fans of the Dallas Cowboys, drink a beer that celebrates the Steelers’ NFL-best sixth Super Bowl victory. Deep in your heart, even though your friends are finding refreshment, you know they’re suffering. And that’s what this whole thing is about.

So, sit back, enjoy the game and crack open a cold beer that celebrates your favorite team’s moment of glory. Unless you’re a fan of, like, a third of the NFL franchises. Then there are no special beer cans for you.

