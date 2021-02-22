Cam Newton had a tough 2020 season with the New England Patriots, but at his peak was a truly one of a kind athlete at the quarterback position. His combination of size, speed, arm strength, and accuracy made him one of the most dominant college football players ever in his 2010 season at Auburn, and when he was at his best with the Carolina Panthers, he earned NFL MVP honors and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

For some of a certain age, Newton’s peak maybe came too early for them to recognize the greatness he once possessed. On Sunday, a video went viral of a kid at a football camp where Newton was coaching his 7-on-7 team heckling Cam, who responded about as well as one could, simply saying “I’m rich” and asking for the kid’s father.

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

It became the topic of conversation across social media, and as such Newton posted a longer video of him trying to talk with the young man later on, asking him what he had done that day and how good of a player he was. In the caption, Newton, using his own unique alphabet, explained his side of what happened, saying he didn’t want to get into it with a kid because “that does me no good,” which is correct.

It’s a weird situation and the kid gets very defensive as Newton tries to talk to him in the video Cam posted to his Instagram page before his coach comes over and tries to end everything.