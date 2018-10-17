Getty Image

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) will have a new boxing home starting December 15, when he challenges Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) for the super middleweight crown in Madison Square Garden.

After HBO announced its decision to step away from boxing at the end of the year, the unified middleweight champion and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions came to an agreement with sports streaming service DAZN on a whopping five-year, 11-fight, $365 million deal that will run through 2023, per ESPN.

“This is only from my hard work,” said Alvarez, according to ESPN. “The most important thing to me was being able to give the fans the opportunity to see me fight without having to pay the $70 or $80 for my fights on pay-per-view. That was the most important thing, more important than what I am making.”