The final quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open was very well the most entertaining one, as 11-seed Jannik Sinner took on 3-seed Carlos Alcaraz in a battle of two of the best young talents in tennis.

The Spaniard took the first set 6-3, but found himself in a dogfight in the second set, going the distance to a 12th game on serve, with Sinner fighting off a number of break points to stay in the set. Sinner got himself a game point opportunity and hit a monster serve out wide, forcing Alcaraz to simply stab at the ball to get it back into play, where Sinner was waiting at the service line to hit what should’ve been a winner.

However, Alcaraz, being a magician on the court somehow managed a behind-the-back shot after overrunning the ball, which seemed to stun Sinner who hit a weak drop shot that Alcaraz punished for a winner to force the game back to deuce.

ALCARAZ BEHIND THE BACK WHAT?!!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Sinner would go on to win the game and force a tiebreak, but Alcaraz undoubtedly won over the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his unbelievable, instinctive behind-the-back shot that will be on highlight reels for years, as the young star continues his ascent in the world of tennis.