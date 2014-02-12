This Carolina/Duke Managers Brawl Is The Bigfoot Of College Basketball Fights

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.12.14 4 Comments

Recorded with a roll of toilet paper and uploaded via the f*cking commode comes this outstanding yet somehow filmed-like-a-Bigfood-encounter clip of North Carolina and Duke squad managers throwing elbows and getting into a heated brawl during a game. I mean, it could be North Carolina and Duke. It could also be an episode of Rugrats. I can’t tell.

Regardless, you can see enough to see a UNC player bringing around a vicious, Metta World Peace-style elbow to brain a Duke player. That causes a brief brawl and tons of OOOOOOing, and I guess the people watching live are the only ones who’ll see it through a human’s eyes. We’ll have to settle for watching it through the eyes of a word processor from 1865.

Enjoy the pixelated Carolina Duke managers violence:

Around The Web

TAGSbrawlsCollege BasketballCOLLEGE SPORTSDUKEDUKE BLUE DEVILSFightsMANAGERSNORTH CAROLINANORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP