The Spanish Radio Call Of The Panthers Game-Winning 63-Yard Field Goal Is Spectacular

10.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a last-second 33-31 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 63-yard field goal as time expired from Graham Gano, setting a new franchise record for the longest field goal in Panthers history.

The call from the Kenny Albert and the Fox television crew is what you would expect, suspense as it’s in the air and some excitement as it goes through to seal the win, followed by the booth going quiet to let the moment and the images speak for themselves. It’s textbook TV broadcasting, handled exactly how you’d teach it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCAROLINA PANTHERSNFL

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP