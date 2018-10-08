Getty Image

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a last-second 33-31 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 63-yard field goal as time expired from Graham Gano, setting a new franchise record for the longest field goal in Panthers history.

The call from the Kenny Albert and the Fox television crew is what you would expect, suspense as it’s in the air and some excitement as it goes through to seal the win, followed by the booth going quiet to let the moment and the images speak for themselves. It’s textbook TV broadcasting, handled exactly how you’d teach it.