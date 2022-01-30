cbs halftime show
CBS
Sports

The CBS Halftime Show Was A Disaster Thanks To Poorly Placed Speakers For A Concert

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The AFC Championship is always one of CBS’ biggest events of the year (arguably the biggest in non-Super Bowl years for the network, like this one), and with just one game on the network, they pull out all the stops for it.

That means a big-time promo (this year featuring Tom Cruise) and sending the studio show crew to the stadium for pre-game and halftime shows on the field. One of the reasons NFL broadcasts don’t do remote shows often is they are big business and operating away from the studio brings a lot of variables into play that can wreck things, which CBS learned the hard way at Arrowhead when their halftime show got steamrolled by a Walker Hayes concert happening at midfield. The Chiefs wheeled a bunch of speakers out on the field so the crowd could hear it, rather than just blasting it over the PA system, and one of those sets of speakers was directly behind the CBS set.

The result was an abject disaster as the crew tried to break down the game while music blared behind them.

Being that it was a halftime concert, it was not simply something the CBS crew could wait out, and it was hilarious to watch as they tried to press on as the Applebee’s song blared through speakers behind them and wrecked the sound.

NFL fans had a field day with CBS’ misfortune, and honestly it might’ve been the most talked about halftime show of the season for any network, so in the long run this may have paid off, even if it was incredibly frustrating for Boomer Esiason and the fellas.

Listen To This
OG Parker Details How ‘No Fuss,’ PartyNextDoor’s First Solo Single In Two Years, Came To Life
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
FKA Twigs Digs Into The ‘Golden Stuff’ On Her New Mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×