Super Bowl LV will pit the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Buccaneers in their home stadium in Tampa, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS’ coverage of the game will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET as they go wall-to-wall with That Other Pregame Show and The Super Bowl Today right up until kick.

Over the course of seven hours of pregame coverage, they’ll try to dive into every possible angle on what we’ll see in the game that night. The five members of the CBS crew with Super Bowl experience will lean on that to guide their discussion. Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, London Fletcher, Amy Trask, and Gene Steratore give CBS a view into the Super Bowl experience from just about every viewpoint, with players who have won a Super Bowl on offense and defense, a coach who won and lost one, a former Super Bowl executive, and a former Super Bowl referee.

Over the past week, Uproxx Sports has gotten the chance to talk with those five about those experiences, with each sharing a favorite Super Bowl memory and how they plan to use that to guide how they will look at Chiefs-Bucs on Sunday.

Simms and Fletcher both can’t help but look at the defenses as the key in this one, as each offense is packed with talent — Simms noted they’re effectively All-Star teams at the quarterback and skill positions. Simms wants to see which team can dictate their style of play.

“Tampa Bay, they are a power team on both sides of the ball,” Simms says. “They can play that way and they have tremendous size. You know, we always just talk about the skill, but sooner or later it comes down to power, too, and Tampa Bay’s offensive line is powerful, I think their defensive line’s powerful. Now, when I look at Kansas City, it’s different. Offense, man, it’s movement, it’s everything to disguise and help their offensive line out, but they do have power on the defensive side. They have great size, and they have a tremendous coach. And, you know, they’re so aggressive. That used to be bad, but by the time last year about midway through the season, their aggressive defense became part of who they were and these cover guys got better. And look, they would not have won last year’s Super Bowl, I don’t think, if they didn’t have Steve Spagnuolo as a defensive coordinator.”

Fletcher expects the Chiefs to look to make Tom Brady work the ball down the field through the air, being aggressive in looking to take away the run so the Bucs can’t chew clock and keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines, while also being keenly aware of the Bucs’ big play threat as well. When it’s the Bucs’ turn to play defense, he anticipates Todd Bowles to dial it up with pressure to try and keep Mahomes from extending plays while leaning on Devin White’s speed to chase down the underneath stuff.

“Because the Chiefs are such an explosive offense, if you’re going to allow Patrick Mahomes to have time to get outside the pocket to create plays — which he’s as good as anybody in the league at — when he gets outside the pocket and buys time it’s hard for a defense or for a defender to cover a Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, or some of the other playmakers four and five and six seconds,” Fletcher says. “And when you look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they love to bring pressure, I don’t think they’re gonna vary much from what they’ve done in the past in terms of blitzing and trying to get pressure on the quarterback. The Chiefs are going to be without their starting left tackle, so I’m sure they’ll try to scheme a way to take advantage of that. So going into the game, I believe that Todd Bowles is gonna dial up pressure and he may dial it up even more than he has in the past.”

From a coaching perspective, what stands out to Bill Cowher is the way these coaching staffs have adapted to their personnel and maximized the talent they have on both sides of the ball to shape their identities. That aggression from Kansas City’s defense takes advantage of their speed, while the Bucs are built to dominate in the front seven, and Bowles has leaned on that group to do damage and set the tone.