Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘This Is SportsCenter’ With The Campaign’s Funniest Commercials

Started in 1994, the “This is SportsCenter” campaign was created to introduce us to ESPN’s top personalities from its long-running sports news series by combining their faux-behind-the-scenes antics with hilarious interactions with some of the biggest athletes in all of professional sports. It began with an introductory commercial from Bob Ley, and soon we had guys like Keith Olbermann, Craig Kilborn and Dan Patrick making us believe that a studio in Bristol, Connecticut was the coolest place on Earth.
Obviously, superstar athletes and SportsCenter anchors would come and go, but the theme always remained the same, and the commercials have remained the funniest on TV… especially those with hilarious and adorable mascots. I tried to pick a Top 20 off the top of my head and before I knew it, I had 32 commercials written down. Unfortunately, my immediate choice for No. 1, Adam Vinatieri and Jim Kelly walking through a metal detector together, was nowhere to be found on YouTube. But after realizing that ESPN readily keeps more than 100 “This is SportsCenter” commercials on its YouTube channel, I voted 1-0 in favor of no ranking. I’d rather just enjoy the hell out of something that I’ve always loved.
Keith Olbermann’s Pan Flute
Like most people, I was always pretty upset when Keith Olbermann left the world of sports broadcasting to take on cable news dipshittery, especially because he had such a commanding presence and powerful charm in his SportsCenter heyday. And even as he has since moved out of the political dumpster to sit in the gutter of hot sports takes (although he still does it better than most people), nothing will ever top his pan flute.
“Follow Me to Freedom!”
If I’m a gambling man, I’d wager that this 1999 spot is the commercial that most people think of when talking about old SportsCenter commercials. Mark McGwire bashing a computer with his bat like a caveman is just so… perfect.
Remember Lance Armstrong?
Long before he’d become Public Enemy No. 1 of both the cycling world and America in general, Lance Armstrong was just an incredible freak of nature and a hero to millions, as he’d overcome cancer to become the most dominant champion in Tour de France history. People who haven’t thrown away their LiveStrong bracelets will always have this early SportsCenter commercial.
There was Roger Clemens, Too
Speaking of semi-disgraced former star athletes, Roger Clemens once stopped by to throw a guy whose name I can’t remember against a wall. It’s funny because Clemens always threw really hard.
ESPN Clearly Had a Problem with PEDs
Between Armstrong and Clemens in early commercials and all of the embarrassing performance-enhancing drug use in actual sports, it was only right that SportsCenter eventually poked a little fun at cheaters by accusing Scott Van Pelt of juicing his brain.
Dan Patrick told me that, even though an outside marketing firm came in to film these commercials, and with obvious exceptions (e.g. mascots walking around the offices in costume), the general atmosphere of the ESPN/Sportscenter offices was pretty accurately captured by these commercials.
I always enjoyed that.
just add a healthy dose of regular sexual harassment
You’re right. He somehow left out any stories about making sexy time with the interns.
nope….invalid without kilborne trash talking Cherokee Parks
Correct.
and Holyfield looking for Charley Steiner….ESPN needs more Charley Steiner
I added the Kilborn clip, but good lord you’d think they’d keep some better quality videos somewhere to celebrate these treasures.
Holyfield going after Steiner was always my favorite. ‘Steiner! Charlie Steiner! Come get your whuppin’!”
Steiner is not quite as funny as the Dodgers radio announcer.
OH MY GOD.
I had forgotten that motherfucker’s name.
Cherokee Parks.
That Y2K spot is totally a ripped off joke from Sports Night.
Fair is fair. Sports Night was based on ESPN…
PARADOX!!!!!!!!
Grant Hill playing the piano for Dan Patrick’s tough day needs to be on this list somewhere.
It’s another one that was only available in horrible quality. We need to petition ESPN for a YouTube channel with the original commercials.
Hey, I have a VHS of the first couple dozen that my ESPN affiliate rep gave me back in about ’95. Want to make me an offer?
I always loved the Oregon Duck commercial, but Ladainian Tomlinson’s mailroom commercial where he couldn’t see shit through his visor was great. I also thought Michael Bradley’s World Cup commercial looked destined for stupidity, until he walked out of the men’s room and just grabbed the kid’s hand at the end. So gross.
That drove me nuts about the Bradley commercial. Bad hygiene is no laughing matter.
STOP RUINING THINGS AGAIN BURNSY
I’m surprised LT’s mailroom one didn’t make the cut. So great.
That’s a buckeye.
The John Clayton ad never fails to crack me up.
He actually is a big Slayer fan in real life and gets together with the band whenever they’re in Seattle.
Clemens threw Jack Edwards.
Best commercial? Satan in the elevator.
Gotta have Dwyane Wade cutting his own highlight.
“WHEN IT’S READY…”
That’s a good one.
The sausage race through the hallway.
“Is it fun? No. But is it important?”
Behold the best Sportscenter commercial. American cheese.
[www.youtube.com]
Thats fucking solid.
+1
This list is incomplete without the Gheorghe Mureșan cologne ad.
“is that cabbage Gheorghe?”
“Yea, chicks dig it!”
Never mind i am a idiot.
That was a snickers commercial.
Georghe dancing is pretty awesome, he’s ducking the ceiling…
Astroturf vs real grass in the offices.
Thank you for this.
I’m bummed you included the Nadal commercial as the Tennis representative though because the Rodger Federer “I’m in the top ten Roger” is maybe my favorite one.
Ha! I forgot about that one. Neil Everett delivers the line with such a perfect tone, too.
Michael Patrick Jann directed a lot of the original ones, right?
Btw, this comprehensive list is helpful for anyone who hadn’t already seen it:
[en.wikipedia.org]
No links, unfortunately.
Best one of all time (“Rookie Camp”) was missed: “Controversy! Money!”
[www.youtube.com]
Just cuss man. That’s in now. You gotta say: That’s a BULLSHIT call!
Hilarious.
I always loved this one… the Ohio State Buckeye stopping to look back and forth before dashing left always cracked me up…
[www.tvspots.tv]
Charlie Steiner as creepy pool boy:
[www.youtube.com]
Missing the “Kid Center”
[youtu.be]
I wonder how many were Holyfield’s real kids?
Not Sportscenter, but this has always been my favorite ESPN ad.
[www.youtube.com]
The dress code one was always my fave but I can NEVER find it!!
I’ve always hoped that they would release a DVD box set with all their commercials. C’mon ESPN! Shut up and take my money!
The best is the one where Charlie Steiner punches the Syracuse mascot.
This is my favorite Hill Topper Commercial
[www.youtube.com]
God, that Steve Irwin commercial is fucking priceless.
I know it’s not an ESPN thing, but these always make me think of Terry Tate, Office Linebacker.
[www.youtube.com]
This is always my favorite, but only because it’s clear that whoever made and acted in this commercial thinks The Ben is as challenged as everyone else does:
[www.youtube.com]
Why did they cut out the part where he said ” I think there was a drunk chick in the bathroom!”?
SHAZ-BAGL!!
[www.youtube.com]
No love for Arnold Palmer? [www.youtube.com]
My fav one ever! Best part is they dont explain it. You have to know to know
Come on Burnsy, how did you miss this?
[www.youtube.com]
Karl Ravech dancing with Jose Reyes is still my favorite
Surprised I didn’t see the Lebron’s “Chosen one” commercial. They showed it the day he announced he’s going back and I forgot how hilarious it was seeing Lebron struggle against the printer.
[www.youtube.com]
Always one of my favorites. “C’mon ref, make the call!”
Uproxx brothers, please help me. Some years back, bill parcells and Chris mortensen did a hilarious commercial for espns football show. It started with mort saying something smart ass to the tuna about not coaching anymore in the hallway and ended with parcells opening morts briefcase and all his stuff fell out while mort looked terrified. Can’t find it anywhere in the archives but it was gold.
Defense wins championships.
Arnold Palmer.