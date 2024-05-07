wheel kelce top
There are varying levels of fame, and sometimes those of us who exist in the sports bubble can forget how many people out there have no idea who most athletes are. Game shows can provide a great glimpse into that world, as both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune can present reminders that there are limits to how famous many athletes are.

On Monday night, we got an example of that during an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune puzzle that tried to get the three contestants to spell out Travis And Jason Kelce, only for the three celebrity contestants to have absolutely no clue who the football brothers were. The result was spinning until they literally got every letter (guessing a J, C, and K in order was, honestly, impressive) and then having to confusedly read off the name.

Maybe the funniest part is the pronunciation she went with is actually the correct pronunciation of Kelce, it’s just Travis and Jason’s dad never bothered to correct anyone on it for years. As for figuring out who they were, naturally, it clicked for one of them when they realized that was Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, but poor Jason was still not known to the panel beyond Pat Sajak.

