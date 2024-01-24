Travis Kelce is a Hall of Fame-bound tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who is one game away from being in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. He’s also the world’s most famous boyfriend. But despite his fame (and the 7,000 commercials he appears in), it turns out everyone has been mispronouncing his last name.

“We all love Kansas City Chiefs tight end and glazed pork shoulder just about ready to come out of the slow cooker, Travis Kelce,” host Stephen Colbert said during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show. “But apparently we’ve all been pronouncing his name wrong the whole time. We’ve all been saying ‘Kel-see’ when it’s actually pronounced Chalamet.” Colbert was just “joshing,” but the last name thing is real, as pointed out by E! Online.

NFL defensive tackle Chris Jones brought up an important fact about his Kansas City Chiefs teammate — who, you may have heard, is dating Taylor Swift — while on the sidelines of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13. Jones turned to two other Chiefs players during the Saturday night game and said, “So y’all know it’s not even Travis Kel-see?” as seen in the Inside the NFL clip. One of those players did not know, asking, “What is it?” “It’s Travis Kels,” Jones responded. “F*cking crazy, right?”

Colbert thinks “changing the pronunciation of your last name is the most pretentious thing I’ve ever heard, or my name isn’t Stephen Cole-bert, which it’s not and it never has been” (it has).

