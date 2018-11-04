A CFL Player Celebrated A Touchdown By Chugging A Fan’s Beer

Twitter

Canadian football is just different. The end zones are bigger. The field is wider and a bit longer. There are these things called rouges, which rule and give kickers more value up north. It’s just a different vibe, and no clearer difference has been made between the CFL and NFL than a touchdown celebration from Friday night’s game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The game featured two teams going in different directions, as the Redblacks had clinched a playoff spot and were playing reserves against the Argos in the regular season finale. Toronto, meanwhile, won just four games after a year in which they won the Grey Cup last season. The result, even with backups, was a 24-9 home win on Friday night to finish out the regular season.

Jon Gott is an offensive lineman for the Redblacks and decided he wanted to celebrate on Friday night after Ottawa scored its last touchdown. He ran over to the end zone, pushed past a security guard, grabbed a Mill Street Organic tallboy from the crowd and got to work putting that inside his mouth in a hurry.