We’re getting to the point in the NFL calendar where the coaching carousel starts spinning, which can only mean one thing: There are rumors about Jim Harbaugh returning to the league. Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach who currently coaches at the University of Michigan, is apparently one of the names that has piqued the interest of the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to find a replacement for the recently fired Brandon Staley.

The news of this interest comes by way of Jordan Schultz from Bleacher Report, who added the caveat that it’s unclear if Harbaugh would want to leave his alma mater to coach the Chargers.

The #Chargers have interest in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, per sources. It’s unclear if the feeling is mutual, as Harbaugh gets set to coach the Wolverines in their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Discussing right now on the @BleacherReport app. pic.twitter.com/reNtcFbZ9t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Harbaugh is a bit busy right now, as the Wolverines are the No. 1 team in America and are headed to the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row — they have a date with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Harbaugh returning to the NFL rumors have been around for years, and Michigan has always been able to convince him to stick around in Ann Arbor, although in a fun twist on this one, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg recalled a recent conversation he had with Harbaugh in which he spoke glowingly about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

"When I talked to Jim Harbaugh he talked about Justin Herbert for five minutes and he loves him.. I do not think that Harbaugh will be back at Michigan next year" ~ @Espngreeny #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SY6chgL8Wp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 4, 2023

The Chargers opted to part ways with Staley after two and a half years following a Thursday Night Football drubbing at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders last week. During his tenure in L.A., Staley registered a 24-24 record, but got fired while the team sat at 5-9 during the 2023 campaign.

Harbaugh has amassed an 84-25 record at Michigan, which has included three consecutive Big Ten championships and three straight berths in the College Football Playoff. Prior to becoming the head coach in Ann Arbor back in 2015, Harbaugh spent four years with the Niners and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.