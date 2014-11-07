Charles Barkley: ‘I’m Not Going To Eat Again Until The Lakers Win A Game’

Senior Editor
11.07.14 5 Comments

Uh-oh! Do you care about Charles Barkley? Do you want him to live? If so, tell him to take back these words from last night’s TNT broadcast.

“I’m not going to eat again until the Lakers win a game. I’m telling you, I’m not going to eat another meal until the Lakers win a game.”

Which of course led to this amazing graphic from the boys at TNT (by the way, the Lakers are 0-5).

To be fair, Barkley did make an exception for vodka. So maybe he can push his body another week or so with a few extra booze calories.

Kenny Smith: “What if Kobe twisted his ankle?”
Charles Barkley: “I could die.”

Now you know why this show has won so many EMMY awards.

