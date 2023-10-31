Chase Young Is Headed To The 49ers For A Third Round Pick

The Washington Commanders are having themselves a bit of a fire sale. After a 3-5 start, the Commanders have decided to unload some of their star defensive linemen on the rest of the league, acquiring some draft capital for next year in the process after investing heavily in that line recently.

Early on Tuesday, it was Montez Sweat who got moved to the Bears in a fairly surprising deal, given Chicago is struggling this season and didn’t figure to be buyers. For Sweat, who had 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, the Commanders got a second round pick from the Bears, which could be a very good one.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Once Sweat got dealt, other teams began sniffing around and there were rumblings former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young could also be on the move. Sure enough, word broke on Tuesday afternoon that Young was headed to the San Francisco 49ers for a third round pick, as the Niners look to beef up a defense that has struggled some in recent weeks.

Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024. After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best. pic.twitter.com/pKuCkIw39U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Trade II: Washington is dealing DE Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick, per sources. On the trade deadline day, Washington now has moved on from Young and Montez Sweat, once viewed as foundational players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Young has 15 tackles and five sacks on the season as he finally seems healthy again, and he’ll now work opposite Nick Bosa in San Francisco, as the two former Ohio State Buckeyes will look to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. When he’s been able to be on the field, Young’s shown flashes of that superstar potential, but injuries have derailed the last two years prior to this one. In San Francisco, he’ll have a chance to reestablish himself as a premier rusher on a contender, while the Commanders will be looking to reset some things once again in the nation’s capital with a pair of picks in next year’s draft.