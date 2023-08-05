With Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard’s short-term futures all sorted out, the final major domino that needs to fall in the NFL’s running back market is Las Vegas Raiders standout Josh Jacobs. While the team extended the franchise tag, Jacobs has not signed it, and is instead holding out after the two sides could not agree to a long-term extension.

As Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk explained, there are five potential ways that this could go right now. The nuclear option for the Raiders would be to rescind the franchise tag, which would let Jacobs immediately hit free agency. If that were to happen, and Florio reports that Jacobs understands it’s one of the potential outcomes here, a pair of AFC West rivals were mentioned as potential landing spots.

But he would still have a plan. He would be inclined to take the best deal he could get from a contending team, starting with the Chiefs. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs and Broncos are among the teams interested in Jacobs. And while the Broncos could be a considerable way from contender status, they’d be an option at the right price.

It’s extremely fun to imagine Jacobs — a first-team All-Pro who led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns last season — joining Kansas City and serving as the bell cow back lining up behind Patrick Mahomes. Last year, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco led the team with 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries.

Jacobs would get a 1-year deal worth a little more than $10 million if he signed the franchise tender, but that comes with the caveat that Las Vegas could franchise him next season.