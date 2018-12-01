Getty Image

Just hours after a disturbing video of an assault was made public by TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they were releasing running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night.

Hunt, one of the best running backs in the NFL this season, was a huge part of the Chiefs offense and had not missed any playing time despite an incident in a Cleveland hotel room in February between he and a 19-year-old woman.

TMZ’s release of the graphic video that showed Hunt shove and later kick the victim shocked many around the league, and on Friday night the team decided to cut ties with one of its most prolific offensive weapons.