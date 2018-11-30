Getty Image

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has played all season despite allegations that he assaulted a woman in a Cleveland hotel room in February. The incident did not receive much attention, and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said he did not think Hunt would be suspended.

But on Friday, video of the incident was released by TMZ, making many wonder exactly what the Chiefs and the National Football League knew and why Hunt wasn’t punished in the first place. According to TMZ, this occurred on Feb. 10 outside a hotel room at The Metropolitan after 3 a.m. Hunt and a 19-year-old woman were apparently arguing, and at one point, an outburst from Hunt sparks an incident where he slams her to the ground.

The video is graphic, but TMZ released it in full on Friday afternoon. You can watch it below, but viewer discretion is advised.