A Video Has Emerged Of Kareem Hunt Assaulting A Woman Before The 2018 Season

11.30.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has played all season despite allegations that he assaulted a woman in a Cleveland hotel room in February. The incident did not receive much attention, and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said he did not think Hunt would be suspended.

But on Friday, video of the incident was released by TMZ, making many wonder exactly what the Chiefs and the National Football League knew and why Hunt wasn’t punished in the first place. According to TMZ, this occurred on Feb. 10 outside a hotel room at The Metropolitan after 3 a.m. Hunt and a 19-year-old woman were apparently arguing, and at one point, an outburst from Hunt sparks an incident where he slams her to the ground.

The video is graphic, but TMZ released it in full on Friday afternoon. You can watch it below, but viewer discretion is advised.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kansas City Chiefs#NFL
TAGSKANSAS CITY CHIEFSkareem huntNFL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP