Chloe Kim has thrown down the HAMMER with her first run. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/r6UJ7df38X — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Chloe Kim’s first snowboarding halfpipe run blew away the competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics with a brilliant 93.75, putting her way ahead of the competition that sat in the mid-80s. But, it wouldn’t be an easy path to Olympic gold for the 17-year-old.

On her second run, Kim tried to nail a back to back 1080 in an attempt to repeat her history-making perfect 100 (only two people have ever done it including Shaun White), but she fell, making her second run a throwaway. The pressure was on, but the other snowboarders were falling as well. It would mostly come down to U.S. snowboarders trying to medal against each other, with Kim on top, but not guaranteed the gold.

I mean seriously how great is Chloe Kim’s dad’s sign. He may be my favorite person pic.twitter.com/q5zQ7m2HAL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 13, 2018

Chloe Kim greets extended fam — including 85-year-old grandmother from South Korea — after event-leading run. “Okay don’t cry!”she tells them. #pyeongchangOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/bVZNmzp9Ml — Sean Gregory (@seanmgregory) February 13, 2018