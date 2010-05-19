Chris Johnson Wants that Scrilla

Titans running back and noted gold tooth enthusiast Chris Johnson has recently
run away from police voiced complaints to Titans management about his contract. The reigning NFL Offensive POY is set to make 550K next season, a condition of his rookie contract. Johnson, who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season, has threatened to hold out of his contract; a move that has been supported by former NFL stars including Warren Sapp, Eddie George, and Marshall Faulk.
“Chris has outplayed his rookie deal. He has beyond exceeded the expectation where he was drafted,” Faulk said. “When you are drafted you are paid as to where you were drafted, not to how you play. And then after you play and prove your worth you are then paid as to how you play. He has exceeded the money he is making, the Titans know it and everyone in the league knows it.” –profotballtalk.com
Johnson’s rookie contract pays him 12 million dollars over 5 seasons. Considering
NFL superstar colossal bust JaMarcus Russell made 68 million over 6 seasons, with 31.5 million guaranteed, Johnson’s dominating performance last season makes him deserving of a better deal. He has said that he wants to be the highest-paid offensive player in the league, money he could spend to buy more grills and pimped out cars.
he runs like he stole something…
Whaaaa! Whaaa! What a bitch. You signed the deal, live up to it. And as for Marshall Faulk, when you were sucking dick for beer money at the end in St Louis, you should have had to pay the Rams? Piss on both of you retards….
Highest paid offensive player? Not a chance on earth. He’s a running back. Once he hits the Curse of 370 or age 30, whichever happens first, he’s done.
He’s not even the best offensive player in his division, much less his conference or the league.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he asked the gm to “put the money in the box”
Fuck him. If they’d have given him 50 mil and he sucked, would he have given it back???
This isn’t even half as ridiculous as the albert haynesworth situation.
The important thing here is that the video convinced me who to take with the first pick in my fantasy draft.
It’s cute when MB comes over here and spews lies about PeyPey being a better football player than Zulu Chtulu. Go to Hell. “The Sheriff” has nothing on Cop Speed.
I agree EP. If Eli makes ridiculous money why shouldn’t Copspeed get his too? Plus he’s only 25 so give him a 5 yr deal.
Wait, Brian Russell missed a tackle?
Enrico I believe you mean “Battleship Manning”. I don’t know who this sheriff is. Also MB, Zulu Cthulu was voted offensive player of the year last season you fuckwit.
the hard part of is that if a player underperforms (hello Jemarcus) he is not renegotiating. But he can be cut in which case he gets any signing bonus $$ as NFL contracts are partially one-way binding.
Given that careers are so short in the NFL he should go for what ever he can get. Being the OPOY he has tons of leverage. That’s Capitalism folks.
Naw The Six, that’s not capitalism it’s faggotry. He signed a contract. Any contractually obligated player that holds out is a bitch-ass.
Highest paid no, but u guys r riding him to hard he only making bout 250k a yr for what he produces and how he plays he deserve more then that.
“He signed a contract. Any contractually obligated player that holds out is a bitch-ass.”
So then he should have stopped running at 800 yards.