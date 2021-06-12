UPDATE: UEFA released a statement on the incident, saying that Eriksen was “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

EARLIER: Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland was suddenly suspended due to a medical emergency involving standout midfielder Christian Eriksen. Late in the first half of the Group B opener, Eriksen, the side’s talismanic midfielder who plays his club ball for Inter Milan, suddenly collapsed during an attacking passage of play for the Danes.

Immediately, players for both sides called for the medics to come tend to Eriksen, who did not appear to be responsive. Medical personnel raced onto the pitch and appeared to start chest compressions. Players from the Danish national team created a wall around those who were tending to Eriksen, while players for both sides were visibly shaken up.

After several minutes of trying to do everything they could for the 29-year-old midfielder, Eriksen was guided off the pitch in front of the nation’s fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Amid this, UEFA announced that the match would not continue.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a statement, per NBC Sports.

It is not known what caused this to happen, but for now, the thoughts and prayers of sports fans from every corner of the world are on Denmark’s star midfielder.