The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Cincinnati Bengals

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2023 season is all about trying to keep building off of their tremendous success the past two seasons, reaching the Super Bowl and AFC title game in succession. Finishing a season off with a championship is now the goal, and they are led by their spectacular offensive skill position talent, headlined by Joe Burrow (95 OVR), Ja’Marr Chase (94 OVR), Tee Higgins (87 OVR), and Joe Mixon (87 OVR). The defense is strong up front and on the edges, with the main question from Madden ratings evaluators being the safety positions and tight end for this Bengals team. This is a legit contender, though, with talent up and down the roster that will be hoping to finally hoist a Lombardi trophy next February.

Here is the Bengals’ full Madden 24 depth chart, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Joe Burrow: 95

Trevor Siemian: 57

Jake Browning: 52

RB

Joe Mixon: 87

Chris Evans: 68

Chase Brown: 68

Trayveon Williams: 66

WR

Ja’Marr Chase: 94

Tee Higgins: 87

Tyler Boyd: 82

Trenton Irwin: 71

Charlie Jones: 70

Stanley Morgan Jr.: 67

Trent Taylor: 66

Andrei Iosivas: 66

Kwamie Lassiter II: 63

TE

Irv Smith Jr: 75

Drew Sample: 69

Devin Asiasi: 63

Tanner Hudson: 61

Nick Bowers: 58

Cal Adomitis: 39

LT

Orlando Brown: 83

Jonah Williams: 75

Jackson Carman: 66

Devin Cochran: 59

RT

La’el Collins: 81

Hakeem Adeniji: 63

D’Ante Smith: 61

LG

Cordell Volson: 72

Cody Ford: 69

RG

Alex Cappa: 80

Max Scharping: 66

Jaxson Kirkland: 60

Nate Gilliam: 56

C

Ted Karras: 80

Trey Hill: 63

Ben Brown: 61

DT

DJ Reader: 87

BJ Hill: 80

Jay Tufele: 67

Josh Tupou: 66

Zachary Carter: 64

LE

Sam Hubbard: 78

Myles Murphy: 72

Cam Sample: 68

Jeffrey Gunter: 64

RE

Trey Hendrickson: 87

Joseph Ossai: 73

Tarell Basham: 72

LOLB

Akeem Davis-Gaither: 75

MLB

Germaine Pratt: 78

Markus Bailey: 66

Joe Bachie Jr: 65

ROLB

Logan Wilson: 84

Keandre Jones: 64

CB

Chidobe Awuzie: 85

Mike Hilton: 82

Cam Taylor-Britt: 75

DJ Turner: 73

Sidney Jones IV: 72

Marvell Tell III: 65

Allan George: 64

DJ Ivey: 64

Jalen Davis: 63

SS

Jordan Battle: 71

Michale Thomas: 71

Tycen Anderson: 65

FS

Daxton Hill: 75

Nick Scott: 72

Yusuf Corker: 63

K

Evan McPherson: 79

P

Brad Robbins: 71

Drue Chrisman: 70